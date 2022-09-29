Government is ‘absolutely committed’ to pensions triple lock – Kwarteng

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government is ‘absolutely committed’ to pensions triple lock – Kwarteng

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 12:18 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 4:21 pm
Under the triple lock guarantee, state pensions are uprated by whichever is highest of 2.5%, wages and inflation (Joe Giddens/PA)
Under the triple lock guarantee, state pensions are uprated by whichever is highest of 2.5%, wages and inflation (Joe Giddens/PA)

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has said the Government is “absolutely committed” to the state pensions triple lock, after doubts were raised about its future.

Speaking while visiting a business in Darlington, Mr Kwarteng was asked whether the lock was guaranteed to go up at this month’s inflation rate.

He replied: “The PM has been absolutely committed to the triple lock and we are absolutely committed to maintaining it.”

Concerns about the triple lock were raised after Treasury minister Chris Philp did not confirm whether benefits will be hiked in line with spiralling inflation.

He had told ITV’s Robert Peston that the matter was under consideration.

The triple lock was previously suspended for a year.

Under the guarantee, state pensions are uprated by whichever is highest of 2.5%, wages and inflation.

Inflation is expected to be by far the highest factor this year, potentially putting pensioners in line for an increase of 10% or more.

Last year, the triple lock was suspended, with pensioners receiving a 3.1% increase.

Earlier on Thursday, Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Many pensioners have been left struggling with their finances as the cost of energy and food has soared and their incomes have been unable to keep up.

“The triple lock was suspended last year as wage data was deemed to have been skewed by the pandemic furlough scheme and pensioners were instead given a 3.1% increase which aligned with CPI (Consumer Prices Index) inflation at the time.

“However, it has since soared, and many pensioners were banking on a big increase from next April to help them manage.”

