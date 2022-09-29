Complaints to ‘malfunctioning’ watchdog will not be re-investigated, MSPs hear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Complaints to ‘malfunctioning’ watchdog will not be re-investigated, MSPs hear

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 12:27 pm
The commissioner handles complaints about MSPs (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
The commissioner handles complaints about MSPs (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Complaints about MSPs and councillors which were made to a “malfunctioning” ethical standards watchdog will not be reinvestigated, it has emerged.

Last year, auditors discovered a “disturbing” number of failings at the Commissioner for Ethical Standards in Public Life in Scotland (CESPLS).

The organisation assesses complaints about the conduct of MSPs, councillors and members of public bodies and then decides whether to investigate.

Commissioner Caroline Anderson, who was appointed in 2019, resigned earlier this year after a period of long-term leave.

Scottish health inequalities
The Scottish Parliament Corporate Body oversees the commissioner’s office (Jane Barlow/PA)

Audit Scotland found that a high number of cases were not being investigated, and recommended that CESPLS complaints received between August 2020 and the end of the year should be reviewed by an external investigator.

On Thursday, representatives from the Scottish Parliament Corporate Body (SPCB) appeared at Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee to discuss improvements made in governance arrangements since the Audit Scotland report.

MSP Maggie Chapman was one of those who represented the cross-party SPCB, which oversees the commissioner’s office.

She said a new code of conduct was being introduced which would prevent failings like the ones identified by Audit Scotland.

The acting commissioner has been “working very hard” to rebuild trust and recruitment of a permanent replacement is ongoing, she said.

David McGill, the Scottish Parliament’s clerk and chief executive, told the committee there were “legal barriers to the reinvestigation of historic complaints”.

Committee convener Richard Leonard said: “I hear what’s being said, ‘we’ve taken legal advice and you can’t reopen cases and so on’.

“But, if I’m one of those people who’s lodged a complaint about the misconduct of a councillor, an MSP, a board member from an NHS board, or whatever, (that has been) lodged with an organisation which clearly was malfunctioning.

“Why is it so categorical that the door is closed to me to raise that with an organisation which is now being made fit for purpose?”

In 2021, 84% of cases lodged were not pursued by the commissioner, he said.

Ms Chapman said: “I understand where that question comes from and the frustration that some people may well feel.

“(The Scottish Parliament) Corporate Body doesn’t have the power to direct the commissioner to reopen and reinvestigate that, that is up to the commissioner to take that decision.

“And having sought legal advice, the acting commissioner has been very clear he cannot do that.”

