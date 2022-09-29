Channel crossings resume following five-day hiatus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Channel crossings resume following five-day hiatus

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 12:32 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 2:30 pm
People thought to be migrants walk through the Border Force compound in Dover, Kent, after being brought from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Children wrapped in blankets were among groups of migrants brought ashore after Channel crossings took place for the first time in five days.

Crossings resumed on Thursday after none had been attempted since Friday amid poor weather conditions.

People carried their belongings in black bin bags as they walked through the Border Force compound in Dover, Kent, while children wrapped in blue blankets were also pictured being carried to safety.

The resumption of crossings came as the total number of people making the dangerous crossing so far in 2022 has passed 32,000, according to PA news agency analysis of Government figures.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
The last recorded crossings were on September 23, when 650 people were rescued, bringing the year’s total to 32,308.

So far 7,047 people have been brought to shore in September, figures suggest.

August 22 saw the highest number of people brought to the UK in a single day so far this year, with 1,295 people rescued in the Channel.

Some 1,160 people were brought to shore on September 4, and 1,142 were rescued on September 22.

There have been 27,040 crossings since the announcement of the Rwanda deal by then-home secretary Priti Patel.

Speaking to BBC Radio Kent about the Rwanda deal on Thursday morning, Prime Minister Liz Truss said: “We are (sticking with the Rwanda policy) and what we will make sure is that UK courts can’t be overruled by the European Court of Human Rights so we are able to deal with the small boats crisis, and the Home Secretary is determined to get on with that.”

