No decision taken on costs increase for overdue ferries, says Sturgeon

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 1:31 pm
The completion date for one of the ferries has been pushed back until 2024 (Jane Barlow/PA)
The completion date for one of the ferries has been pushed back until 2024 (Jane Barlow/PA)

No decision has been taken on a more than £80 million budget increase to complete two late and over-budget ferries, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The Glen Sannox and as-yet-unnamed hull 802 were due to be in service by next year, but further delays were reported to the Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee on Wednesday by the yard’s chief executive officer, David Tydeman.

Mr Tydeman told the committee in a letter that the completion of 802 will take until the first quarter of 2024, as opposed to the previous date of December 2023, while the Glen Sannox could see a one to two months “slippage” in delivery date.

The cost of completing the vessels will also rise, the letter said, reaching a maximum of £209.6 million, on top of the initial £97 million cost of the contract.

Douglas Ross in Holyrood
The First Minister was being questioned by Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross (Lesley Martin/PA)

A letter to the same committee in March put the extra costs at between £119 million and £122 million.

Although Mr Tydeman told the committee that between £6 million and £7 million could be recouped through a prospective contract with BAE and the cost of 802 could drop by as much as £10.5 million if the yard reaches a “stretch target” and does not need to use contingency funding.

When questioned on the price rises during First Minister’s Questions, Nicola Sturgeon said – despite being made aware of the circumstances at the yard last week – ministers had not yet looked at the new budget for the ships.

“Ferguson has set out its latest estimate of cost, but this is the key point – ministers have yet to properly scrutinise that estimate, so no decision has yet been taken about any further increase in the budget for the ferries,” she said.

“As that process of due diligence, which Government has to undertake, we will update Parliament in the normal way.

“That is what we will continue to do, as we work to continue to support the shipyard, to support the jobs that depend on that shipyard – that’s the responsible approach to Government.”

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, questioning the First Minister, said that the issue of the ferries, which have been delayed by five years thus far, “does matter”.

“It’s matters to the islanders that have been abandoned by this Government,” he said.

“And it matters because the price and the delays keep spiralling further.”

Responding, the First Minister said: “What I do agree with Douglas Ross on is that these things do matter and the Government take them as seriously as we do.”

The news comes as the Port Glasgow shipyard has been accused of receiving “special treatment” in the bidding process for the ferries.

A BBC investigation found that a more-than 400 page document written by ferry procurement body Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) was passed to the yard by a design consultant, detailing the technical requirements for the vessels.

Ms Sturgeon, who told a group of Holyrood committee conveners on Wednesday she had seen no evidence of criminality in the process, told Mr Ross that the allegations should be investigated.

