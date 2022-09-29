Scottish ministers slam ‘reckless attitude’ to UK environment plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Scottish ministers slam ‘reckless attitude’ to UK environment plans

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 3:17 pm
Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater has co-written the letter to the UK Government (Jane Barlow/PA)
Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater has co-written the letter to the UK Government (Jane Barlow/PA)

The UK Government has been accused of taking a “reckless attitude” to environmental policies following legislative proposals outlined in its mini-budget.

Scotland’s Environment Minister Mairi McAllan and Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater have urged the UK Government to drop proposals which are an “attack on nature” and devolution.

Scottish ministers were given “very little prior notification”, according to the letter, of the plans which include loosening planning rules and removing EU environmental protection legislation.

The letter called for further information to be made available on how the measures will impact Scotland.

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Mairi McAllan has called on the UK Government to reconsider its plans (Fraser Bremner/ Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The UK Government has denied claims it is reversing environmental commitments.

It comes as the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and the Woodland Trust launched a scathing attack on the plans.

Conservation groups said the plans could roll back environmental rules.

The letter from Ms McAllan and Ms Slater said: “From the information that has been made available, we share the strong concerns highlighted by nature groups such as the RSPB and the Woodland Trust.

“The proposals demonstrate a reckless attitude to legislation that has been developed over many decades and enshrines vital protections for both nature and people.”

And the plans “undermine” reform programmes currently underway in Scotland, the letter said.

It added: “Your proposed measures also threaten to undermine our programme of planning reform that is underway in Scotland.

“National Planning Framework 4 will signal a turning point for planning in Scotland, and we have been clear that responding to both the global climate emergency and the nature crisis will be central to that.”

UK Ministers were also told the plans “no longer represented” Scotland’s view on supporting an ambitious global framework to reverse biodiversity decline.

The Retained EU Law (Reform and Revocation) Bill has also been condemned, with ministers echoing earlier calls from Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson to ditch the plans which would spell the end for EU laws in the UK.

“Your Government appears to want to row back more than 40 years of protections in a rush to impose a deregulated, race to the bottom of our society and economy,” the letter said.

“It is particularly alarming that our environmentally principled approach to controls of polluting substances, ensuring standards for water and air quality, and providing protection for our natural habitats and wildlife are at risk from this deregulatory programme.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “Claims we intend to go back on our commitment to the environment are simply not right.

“A strong environment and a strong economy go hand-in-hand. We have legislated through the Environment Act and will continue to improve our regulations and wildlife laws in line with our ambitious vision.

“We want every corner of our country to prosper too.

“Bureaucratic processes in the planning system do not necessarily protect the environment so, by making sure we have the right regulations for our nation, we can make this happen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The majority of people are still not saving enough for their retirement, a decade on from the introduction of automatic enrolment, according to the Work and Pensions Committee (Joe Giddens/PA)
Majority of people still not saving enough for retirement, MPs warn
(PA)
Victims’ Bill will have ‘limited effect’ without proper funding – report
More than 1,000 tenants were surveyed (Jane Barlow/PA)
Three in 10 tenants struggling with rent before cost-of-living crisis – study
A group of people thought to be migrants is brought in to Dungeness, Kent, by the RNLI following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Wednesday September 21, 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Fears migrant children could be mistakenly sent to Rwanda
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng will meet with the head of the Office of Budget Responsibility on Friday, in the latest effort by the pair to reassure markets and voters that the economic turmoil of recent days is under control (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Truss and Kwarteng to meet with OBR amid market turmoil
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Under pressure Truss and Kwarteng defend tax cuts as ‘right plan’
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss set to attend meeting of French president’s European club
Sir Keir Starmer and Liz Truss (Peter Byrne/Toby Melville/PA)
Labour surges to 33-point lead against Tories after days of turmoil
Liz Truss (Toby Melville/PA)
Liz Truss: I will not allow impasse over Northern Ireland Protocol to drift
Kwasi Kwarteng (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Cross-party MPs demand Kwasi Kwarteng brings forward next ‘fiscal event’

More from Press and Journal

The proposal is based in the Raigmore area of the city. Image: Highland Council
New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boost as Connor Barron set to return for New Firm derby next weekend
Roddy MacGregor in action for Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Highland League: Allan Hale delighted as Huntly sign Callum Murray on two-year deal from…
Great Northern Road is closed near Smithfield Lane. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Section of Great Northern Road closed following a motorbike crash

Editor's Picks