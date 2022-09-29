Under pressure Truss and Kwarteng defend tax cuts as ‘right plan’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Under pressure Truss and Kwarteng defend tax cuts as ‘right plan’

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 9:30 pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Dylan Martinez/PA)

Pressure continued to pile on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng on Thursday, after the pair insisted their £45 billion package of tax cuts was the “right plan” to get the economy moving despite chaos on the financial markets and fears of rocketing mortgage bills.

In their first public comments since the pound hit a record low on Monday, neither the Prime Minister nor the Chancellor commented directly on the turmoil created by his mini-budget.

During a round of BBC local radio interviews, Ms Truss said the Government had to take “urgent action” to kick-start the economy and protect consumers from rising energy costs.

And during a visit to an engine plant in Darlington, Mr Kwarteng said the package he announced in the Commons on Friday was “absolutely essential” if the economy was to generate the revenues needed to fund public services.

However, Labour warned that ordinary families would pay the price with thousands of pounds added to mortgage bills as the Bank of England will be forced to increase interest rates to shore up the pound.

Fears among Tory MPs that the financial fallout could hurt them at the ballot box were dramatically underlined after a YouGov poll for The Times showed Labour opening up a massive 33-point lead over the Conservatives.

With reports of unease among Tory MPs after the market chaos of recent days, some have called for an urgent change of course from the Prime Minister.

Julian Smith, a former Cabinet minister, urged the Government to “take responsibility” for the crisis, while former science minister George Freeman called on the Cabinet to meet and agree a “Plan B”.

Another MP, Sir Charles Walker, admitted that his party would be “wiped out” if an election was called tomorrow, but ruled out the possibility of a leadership challenge against Ms Truss.

“If there was a General Election tomorrow, there won’t be but if there was, we would be wiped out… we would cease to exist as a functioning political party,” he said.

POLITICS Budget
(PA Graphics)

Meanwhile, Mr Kwarteng came under further pressure to explain why he made his mini-budget without an up-to-date economic forecast after the Office of Budget Responsibility revealed that it had prepared a draft forecast for the new Chancellor on his first day in office.

In a letter to the Scottish National Party’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford and the party’s shadow chancellor Alison Thewliss, the chair of the OBR confirmed that the body sent “a draft economic and fiscal forecast to the new Chancellor on September 6, his first day in office”.

Richard Hughes wrote: “We offered, at the time, to update that forecast to take account of subsequent data and to reflect the economic and fiscal impact of any policies the Government announced in time for it to be published alongside the ‘fiscal event’.”

He said that the OBR was not commissioned to produce an updated forecast, but confirmed that it would have been in “a position to do so to a standard that satisfied the legal requirements of the Charter for Budget Responsibility”.

Mr Blackford called the details contained in the letter “utterly damning”.

“The Prime Minister and Chancellor cannot keep ducking accountability,” he said.

Mr Kwarteng is also facing calls to bring forward his planned statement setting out how he intends to get the public finances back on track after the OBR said it could produce a preliminary set of forecasts by October 7.

The Chancellor previously said he would deliver his medium-term fiscal plan explaining how he would get debt falling as a percentage of GDP, alongside the updated OBR forecasts, on November 23.

But with the absence of any forecasts to accompany Friday’s “fiscal event” seen as a key factor in spooking the markets, many Tory MPs believe that is too long to wait if they are to restore stability.

Mini-budget
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to a factory in Northfleet, Kent, following Friday’s mini-Budget (Dylan Matinez/PA)

Mel Stride, the Conservative chairman of the Commons Treasury Committee, said it should be brought forward to late October – or even  earlier – as there was an “urgent need” to increase the confidence of the markets.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “The Chancellor has commissioned the OBR to produce an economic and fiscal forecast which will be published on November 23. He will set out the Government’s Medium Term Fiscal Plan alongside this, which will build on the commitment to get debt falling as a share of GDP in the medium term.”

Mr Kwarteng had earlier brushed off suggestions his mini-budget had been a “major economic disaster”, saying: “Without growth you are not going to get the public services, we are not going to generate the income and the tax revenue to pay for public services.

“That’s why the mini-budget was absolutely essential in re-setting the debate around growth and focusing us on delivering much better outcomes for our people.”

The Prime Minister told BBC Radio Leeds: “We had to take urgent action to get our economy growing, get Britain moving and also deal with inflation.

“Of course that means taking controversial and difficult decisions but I am prepared to do that.”

Their comments came after the Bank launched an emergency government bond-buying programme on Wednesday to prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control and stave off a “material risk to UK financial stability”.

It bought up to £65 billion worth of government bonds – known as gilts – at an “urgent pace” after fears over the Government’s tax-cutting plans sent the pound tumbling and sparked a sell-off in the gilts market, which left some UK pension funds teetering on the brink of collapse.

On Thursday, the pound regained some ground, rising to above 1.1 dollars for the first time since last Friday.

However, the FTSE 100 dropped around 2% to 6,864 – its lowest point since March this year, amid a global sell-off, while yields on the UK’s 10-year gilts were up to 4.14%.

Speaking in Northern Ireland, the Bank’s chief economist, Huw Pill, underlined warnings that they would have to sharply raise interest rates, noting that there was “undoubtedly a UK-specific component” to recent market movements.

His comments contrasted with Ms Truss who, in her interviews, blamed “Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine” for pushing up global energy prices.

For Labour, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves called on Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng to reverse their “kamikaze budget”.

“It is disgraceful that the family finances of people across the country are being put on the line simply so the Government can give huge unfunded tax cuts to the richest companies and those earning hundreds of thousands of pounds a year,” she said.

Earlier, trade unions called for a “cast-iron guarantee” that there would be no more cuts to public spending after Treasury Chief Secretary Chris Philp confirmed Whitehall departments had been instructed to carry out an “efficiency and prioritisation exercise” in an effort to find savings.

Speaking to broadcasters, Mr Kwarteng said that despite the pressures on the public finances, the Government would maintain the state pension “triple lock” but refused to commit to uprating benefits in line with inflation.

“It’s premature for me to come to a decision on that, but we are absolutely focused on making sure that the most vulnerable in our society are protected through what could be a challenge,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The majority of people are still not saving enough for their retirement, a decade on from the introduction of automatic enrolment, according to the Work and Pensions Committee (Joe Giddens/PA)
Majority of people still not saving enough for retirement, MPs warn
(PA)
Victims’ Bill will have ‘limited effect’ without proper funding – report
More than 1,000 tenants were surveyed (Jane Barlow/PA)
Three in 10 tenants struggling with rent before cost-of-living crisis – study
A group of people thought to be migrants is brought in to Dungeness, Kent, by the RNLI following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Wednesday September 21, 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Fears migrant children could be mistakenly sent to Rwanda
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng will meet with the head of the Office of Budget Responsibility on Friday, in the latest effort by the pair to reassure markets and voters that the economic turmoil of recent days is under control (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Truss and Kwarteng to meet with OBR amid market turmoil
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss set to attend meeting of French president’s European club
Sir Keir Starmer and Liz Truss (Peter Byrne/Toby Melville/PA)
Labour surges to 33-point lead against Tories after days of turmoil
Liz Truss (Toby Melville/PA)
Liz Truss: I will not allow impasse over Northern Ireland Protocol to drift
Kwasi Kwarteng (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Cross-party MPs demand Kwasi Kwarteng brings forward next ‘fiscal event’
A reform board is to ponder how to overhaul the Scottish education system (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Education reform board needs more teachers – not failed bodies, minister hears

More from Press and Journal

The proposal is based in the Raigmore area of the city. Image: Highland Council
New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boost as Connor Barron set to return for New Firm derby next weekend
Roddy MacGregor in action for Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Highland League: Allan Hale delighted as Huntly sign Callum Murray on two-year deal from…
Great Northern Road is closed near Smithfield Lane. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Section of Great Northern Road closed following a motorbike crash

Editor's Picks