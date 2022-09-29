Three in 10 tenants struggling with rent before cost-of-living crisis – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three in 10 tenants struggling with rent before cost-of-living crisis – study

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 12:04 am
More than 1,000 tenants were surveyed (Jane Barlow/PA)
More than 1,000 tenants were surveyed (Jane Barlow/PA)

Some 30% of people who rent their homes were finding it difficult to pay their rent before the current cost of living crisis hit, research has found.

Meanwhile, 36% said they had experienced some form of dispute with their landlord or letting agent and 25% said landlords had not carried out necessary repairs.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) carried out the research, exploring reforms which people on low incomes in the private rented sector want to see.

A survey of private tenants was carried out by YouGov in November 2021 as part of the research, which spoke to 1,012 people.

Housing Market – Rent Sign
Those on lower incomes reported more problems with properties (Yui Mok/PA)

Nearly a third (30%) of those surveyed were already finding it difficult to pay their current rent, rising to 41% of households earning below £25,000 a year.

Poor property conditions were particularly an issue for lower-income renters, with 30% of low-income renters saying they had significant issues with mould or damp in the property in comparison to 23% of renters who were not on a low income.

The research team worked with groups of tenants to identify 20 things they wanted to change in the rental market.

These included lower costs, better quality homes and strict time limits for repairs.

Scottish energy summit
Patrick Harvie said new legislation would put Scotland ahead of the rest of the UK (Lesley Martin/PA)

Earlier this month, the Scottish Government pledged emergency legislation to freeze rents across the country in response to the cost of living crisis.

Deborah Hay, senior policy adviser for JRF in Scotland said: “Even before the recent cost-of-living crisis, tenants in this study were calling for urgent action to boost the supply of good quality, low-cost homes and offer tenants a fairer deal.

“So, while we await further detail about how the proposals will work in practice, we welcome the Scottish Government’s intention to limit rent increases, boost cash support for those struggling and ensure no one is evicted for being poor this winter.

“Done well, these measures could offer valuable breathing space for those facing exceptional hardship this winter.

“We recognise the challenges a rent freeze present for the housing sector.

“But it cannot be right to leave those on the lowest incomes to face further cost pressures, many of whom are already going without essentials, when we can step in to help.

“We must see all the key stakeholders get together round the table as a matter of urgency.”

Tenants’ Rights Minister Patrick Harvie said: “In our New Deal for Tenants consultation over the last year we recognised that private tenants’ experience of renting varies hugely.

“Some tenants have a very positive experience with good quality housing provided by responsible landlords.

“But, equally, there are other tenants, especially on lower incomes, where the outlook is much less positive. And that was before the current cost crisis.

“That is why the New Deal sets out a range of proposals to raise quality and standards in renting – aiming to make sure all tenants enjoy a good experience and recognising the good work of those landlords who provide it.”

He continued: “Our emergency legislation, which we aim to publish very soon, puts Scotland far ahead of anywhere in the UK in responding to the hardship which many tenants face.”

