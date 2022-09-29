Victims’ Bill will have ‘limited effect’ without proper funding – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Victims’ Bill will have ‘limited effect’ without proper funding – report

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 12:05 am
(PA)
(PA)

The Government’s plans for a Victims’ Bill will have a “limited effect” unless more funding is provided, according to MPs.

The Commons Justice Committee reviewed the proposed legal reforms which could pave the way for the first victims’ law in a bid to make sure they are better treated and supported in the criminal justice system.

The group of MPs found “flaws” in the way victims were defined in the draft Bill, a “lack of enforcement powers” and the need for additional resources so the proposals can be effective.

It also said the sharing of a victim’s immigration status by the police with the Home Office acts as a “barrier to justice” and called for the practice to end.

Rape victims survey
Victims’ Commissioner Dame Vera Baird has branded the Bill ‘inadequate’ (Northumbria PCC/PA)

According to the committee, changes proposed in the draft Bill would diminish the role of the Victims’ Commissioner which it argued should be “strengthened”.

The report comes a week after Victims’ Commissioner Dame Vera Baird announced she was quitting her post as she accused ministers of “downgrading” victims’ interests in the Government’s priorities and of “side-lining” her office while branding the Bill as “inadequate”.

Committee chairman Sir Bob Neill said: “The draft Bill’s aim to improve the criminal justice system’s treatment of victims is laudable, but the Government must provide new funding to make it all possible. If not, the police, CPS and Probation Service will be forced to divert funds away from their core functions.

“The definition of a victim must be explained in more detail, particularly where it includes witnesses without any mention of how badly said witness has been affected. It can’t be the Government’s intention that a witness to petty theft should have more rights under this legislation than a murder victim’s next of kin.

“The draft Bill comes amid a backdrop of significant and growing court backlogs with victims of crime too often waiting years for their cases to come to court, and criminal legal aid barristers turning away from the profession. The Government is taking steps in tackling those deep-rooted problems but until they are resolved victims will continue to suffer harm for too long.”

Andrea Simon, Director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition (EVAW), said: “In its current form, the Victims’ Bill is a missed opportunity to transform the justice and support landscape for victims and survivors, who continue to be appallingly failed at every step of the justice process.

“The Government is not doing enough to deliver on its claims that this Bill will put victims at the heart of the criminal justice system.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Our reforms will put victims’ needs and voices firmly at the heart of the justice system and increase the accountability of agencies like the police and Crown Prosecution Service for the service they provide to them.

“We will carefully consider the Committee’s recommendations and respond in due course.”

