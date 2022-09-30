UK economy grows slightly in second quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK economy grows slightly in second quarter

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 7:36 am Updated: September 30, 2022, 12:28 pm
The UK economy grew slightly over the second quarter after a previously predicted decline was revised by the Office for National Statistics (Victoria Jones/PA)
The UK economy grew slightly over the second quarter after a previously predicted decline was revised by the Office for National Statistics (Victoria Jones/PA)

The UK economy grew slightly over the second quarter after a previously predicted decline was revised by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It means that the UK might not currently be in recession, as was predicted by the Bank of England earlier this month.

A technical recession is when the economy witnesses two consecutive quarters of decline.

The refreshed data from the ONS also revealed on Friday that the size of the economy is still below pre-pandemic levels, contrary to previous estimates.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The ONS said on Friday that gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.2% over the three months to June.

It had previously estimated that the economy shrank by 0.1% over the period.

Based on this previous guidance, the Bank of England implied the UK was likely to currently be in recession as it forecast another decline, of 0.2%, for the three months to September, in its Monetary Policy Committee meeting earlier this month.

However, the new figures from the ONS mean that, even if the economy declines as predicted this quarter, it will not yet be in recession.

The ONS said this was driven by upwards improvements for the health and financial sectors.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “These improved figures show the economy grew in the second quarter, revised up from a small fall.

“They also show that, while household savings fell back in the most recent quarter, households saved more than we previously estimated during and after the pandemic.”

However, the new figures showed that, despite growth in the latest quarter, the economy as a whole is smaller than previously predicted.

Economists said they believe overall GDP is now 0.2% below pre-pandemic levels, having previously said they thought it was 0.6% bigger than before Covid-19 struck.

“Overall, these new figures show that the economy was slightly smaller than our previous estimate, and in the second quarter was a little below its level when the pandemic struck, as the economy shrank more than we first estimated during the early months of the pandemic but rebounded more strongly in the latter half of 2021,” said Mr Fitzner.

The ONS revision means that GDP sank by 11% in 2020 following the economic toll of the pandemic, having previously reported a 9.3% decline.

This means that the collapse in GDP was the biggest annual fall since the Great Frost of 1709.

Before Friday’s revision, 2020’s contraction was considered the largest since 1921, when the economy was estimated to have shrunk by around 10%.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “The downturn in economic activity during 2020 looks even worse than previously thought, and the subsequent recovery even weaker, following the latest set of national accounts revisions.

“These revisions will compel the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) to revise down further its estimates for future potential GDP, though as they also imply that the tax-to-GDP ratio is higher than previously estimated, the impact on the public finances should be modest.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The Chancellor has defended his mini-budget by saying the Government ‘had no other choice’ than to do ‘something different’ to spark the economy (Owen Humphreys/PA)
We had no choice but to do something different with economy, says Kwarteng
The short-term letting scheme opens on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Licence scheme to regulate short-term letting in Scotland opens
Energy prices will soar this winter. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Energy bills rise to record-high levels
The Government’s energy price cap comes into effect on Saturday (Yui Mok/PA)
Energy price cap comes into effect
Prime Minister Liz Truss would not say whether benefits will be uprated in line with inflation (Toby Melville/PA)
Prime Minister unable to say whether autumn benefits rise will go ahead
UK economy grows slightly in second quarter
Transcript of Liz Truss’s pool interview in Kent
Liz Truss with trainee Alexandrea Browning during a visit to the British Gas training academy, near Dartford, Kent (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
Truss admits £45bn mini-budget tax cuts did cause ‘disruption’
Barristers will be asked to vote on whether to end strike action after a pay offer from the Government (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Barristers to vote next week on whether to end strike action
Green Party co-leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay (Ian West/PA)
Greens call for £75bn tax hit on polluters and the wealthy
People thought to be migrants walk through the Border Force compound in Dover, Kent, after being brought from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Thursday September 29, 2022.(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Number of migrants crossing the Channel this year edges closer to 33,000

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks