Holyrood committee seeks views on women in sport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Holyrood committee seeks views on women in sport

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 10:44 am
The inquiry was launched after the committee found a ‘significant decline’ in sport uptake by teenage girls (Jacob King/PA)
The inquiry was launched after the committee found a ‘significant decline’ in sport uptake by teenage girls (Jacob King/PA)

A Holyrood committee is looking for views ahead of an inquiry into women’s participation in sport.

The Health, Social Care and Sport Committee launched its inquiry on Friday, looking for perspectives from individuals and organisations involved with female sports at all levels.

Committee convener Gillian Martin said the MSPs heard “evidence of a significant decline in participation in sport and physical activity by adolescent girls”.

She added: “This has prompted the committee to launch a dedicated inquiry into barriers to female participation in sport and physical activity, and how these might be overcome.

“Statistics show that female participation in sport and physical activity in Scotland is lower than that of males from the age of 11 years old, with typically a 10% gender gap in participation.

“This has clear negative repercussions on the long-term health and wellbeing of women and girls.”

Speaking about the call for views, Ms Martin said: “Today, we are launching a call for views to find out more about the barriers women and girls of all ages face in participating in sport and physical activity.

“We are particularly keen to hear the experiences of those with a disability, from ethnic minority or economically deprived backgrounds, or those who may face other barriers to participation in sport and physical activity.

“Our aim is to identify actions that should be taken to help increase the numbers of women and girls participating in sport and physical activity, and crucially to make recommendations to ensure they are able to remain active throughout their lives.”

The consultation opened on Friday and will close on December 9.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Scotmid raised £375k for children's hospices including CHAS.
Aberdeenshire family 'forever grateful' for Chas support, as Scotmid makes £375k donation
The Local Government Association said figures show a lack of NHS dentists in several parts of the country (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Number of ‘dental deserts’ across England growing, figures show
Breast cancer patients in the Highlands will visit Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, for treatment. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Breast cancer: 'Staffing issue' sparks treatment delays for Highland patients
MPs say the issue is not being treated with enough urgency (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Lack of urgency in tackling male suicide, report claims
Navinder Molyneux is running the TCS London Marathon on Sunday to raise money for the British Heart Foundation in memory of her father who died 10 years ago from heart failure (Oliver Holder/BHF/PA)
Woman who ‘couldn’t run to front door’ doing London Marathon in father’s honour
Claire Wilding, with a colleague, on the James Mckenzie cardiology ward at Basildon Hospital (Claire Wilding/BHF/PA)
Cardiac nurse who survived lung cancer to run London Marathon for heart charity
Some 1.1 million people in private households across the UK are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest survey (Danny Lawson/PA)
Covid-19 infections in England and Wales continue to increase
A ban on displaying products high in fat, salt and sugar in prominent locations in shops comes into force on October 1 (PA)
Restrictions on shop junk food displays come into effect
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Mark Stephen battled illnesses Picture shows; Mark Stephen. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
'I felt like the Buckaroo toy': Aberdeenshire dad left unable to walk or talk…
Dr Ranj Singhseen arriving for the 2021 British LGBT Awards (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)
Dr Ranj Singh urges older people to get Covid and flu jabs as soon…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks