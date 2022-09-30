One in five seeking better-paid work to meet rising costs, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

One in five seeking better-paid work to meet rising costs, survey finds

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 11:36 am Updated: September 30, 2022, 3:26 pm
Bills are soaring across the UK (Jacob King/PA)
Bills are soaring across the UK (Jacob King/PA)

About one in five adults are looking for new work so they can maintain their standard of living as costs soar, new data shows.

Nearly everyone (91%) polled by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said their costs had increased in the last year.

As a result, 19% of working adults reported they are looking for a job that pays more money – that could include a promotion or moving to a different employer, the ONS said.

Moreover, 15% said they are working extra hours in their job because costs are rising so they need more money. Around 4% said they have taken pm another job to help meet their costs.

The survey found 7% are going to work more often to save on their energy bills.

The research was released a day before the new price cap on energy bills comes into force.

Under the cap, households will pay 34p per unit of electricity and 10.3p per unit of gas they use.

For the typical household – 2.4 people in Ofgem’s calculation – this will mean bills of £2,500 per year. But of course this depends on how much energy they use.

The calculation is based on 2,900 units of electricity and 12,000 of gas, plus the standing charges that all households pay no matter how much they use.

But the ONS’s data contains at least some light at the end of the tunnel.

While 91% of people said their costs have increased over the last year, only 73% said they had increased over the last month – indicating households see think they are getting at least some respite.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The Chancellor has defended his mini-budget by saying the Government ‘had no other choice’ than to do ‘something different’ to spark the economy (Owen Humphreys/PA)
We had no choice but to do something different with economy, says Kwarteng
The short-term letting scheme opens on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Licence scheme to regulate short-term letting in Scotland opens
Energy prices will soar this winter. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Energy bills rise to record-high levels
The Government’s energy price cap comes into effect on Saturday (Yui Mok/PA)
Energy price cap comes into effect
Prime Minister Liz Truss would not say whether benefits will be uprated in line with inflation (Toby Melville/PA)
Prime Minister unable to say whether autumn benefits rise will go ahead
One in five seeking better-paid work to meet rising costs, survey finds
Transcript of Liz Truss’s pool interview in Kent
Liz Truss with trainee Alexandrea Browning during a visit to the British Gas training academy, near Dartford, Kent (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
Truss admits £45bn mini-budget tax cuts did cause ‘disruption’
Barristers will be asked to vote on whether to end strike action after a pay offer from the Government (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Barristers to vote next week on whether to end strike action
Green Party co-leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay (Ian West/PA)
Greens call for £75bn tax hit on polluters and the wealthy
People thought to be migrants walk through the Border Force compound in Dover, Kent, after being brought from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Thursday September 29, 2022.(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Number of migrants crossing the Channel this year edges closer to 33,000

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks