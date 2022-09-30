Government seeks views of sufferers, families and carers on dementia strategy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government has opened a consultation for its new dementia strategy.

As part of a “national conversation” on dementia, the views of people living with dementia, their families and their carers will be sought on how the strategy – the first since 2010 – should be shaped.

The consultation, which will be open until December 5, will include a number of online and in-person events.

Social care minister Kevin Stewart said: “Scotland has a track record in supporting people living with dementia, as shown by our world-leading commitment to provide immediate support in the first year after people receive a dementia diagnosis.

“If we are to improve that record further, we need to put people and carers at the vanguard of our policy work – helping us develop a new story together that improves the understanding of dementia and allows more people to live well with it.”