Labour enjoys highest opinion poll ratings for more than 20 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Labour enjoys highest opinion poll ratings for more than 20 years

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 12:36 pm
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer with deputy leader Angela Rayner at the Labour conference in Liverpool (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer with deputy leader Angela Rayner at the Labour conference in Liverpool (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour is currently enjoying some its highest opinion poll ratings for more than 20 years.

A poll published on Thursday by Survation gave the party a vote share of 49%, 21 points ahead of the Conservatives on 28%, while a separate poll by YouGov put Labour even higher on 54%, 33 points ahead of the Tories.

The last time Labour recorded these kinds of poll numbers was at the start of 2002, during Tony Blair’s second term as prime minister.

The party often topped 50% in the early years of Mr Blair’s premiership.

It enjoyed similarly high poll ratings in the mid-1990s, particularly in the run-up to the general election in May 1997 when Labour won a landslide victory over the Conservatives.

On several occasions during the autumn of 1997, Labour even managed to top 60%.

The last time the party was ahead by more than the 33 points recorded in the latest YouGov poll was back in 1998.

Labour maintained a double-digit poll lead over the Conservatives almost continuously from late 1993 to early 2002.

The lead occasionally grew as large as 40 points in the mid-1990s.

Since 2002 the picture has been rather different, however.

Labour’s performance in the polls in the past 20 years can be divided into six phases.

From early 2002 to the end of 2005, a period that included the Gulf War and Labour’s third consecutive general election victory, the party remained ahead of the Conservatives but saw its lead start to shrink.

Labour then began to slip behind the Tories at the end of 2005 and – save for a brief bounce when Gordon Brown replaced Mr Blair as prime minister in summer 2007 – fell further behind in the years up to the 2010 general election, when it lost power after 13 years.

Labour moved back in front in 2011 and held a small lead for much of the next three years, but by the time of the 2015 general election the polls were pretty much tied.

Between the 2015 and 2017 elections the Conservatives held a comfortable poll lead.

This was followed by a period where the two parties were neck and neck, though both saw their ratings sink in the first half 2019 while smaller groups such as the Liberal Democrats and the Brexit Party enjoyed a bounce.

POLITICS Budget
(PA Graphics)

Finally, after the 2019 general election the Tories managed to move ahead of Labour once more until just before Christmas 2021, when stories first emerged of Downing Street parties during Covid-19 lockdowns, since when Labour has been in front.

Opinion polls are snapshots of the prevailing public mood, not projections or forecasts.

With the next general election at least two years away – the latest possible date is January 23, 2025 – there is plenty of time for the national numbers to change.

But polls both shape and reflect the prevailing mood of the country, in turn affecting morale among politicians and party members alike, which is why the recent jump in the size of Labour’s lead is significant.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The Chancellor has defended his mini-budget by saying the Government ‘had no other choice’ than to do ‘something different’ to spark the economy (Owen Humphreys/PA)
We had no choice but to do something different with economy, says Kwarteng
The short-term letting scheme opens on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Licence scheme to regulate short-term letting in Scotland opens
Energy prices will soar this winter. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Energy bills rise to record-high levels
The Government’s energy price cap comes into effect on Saturday (Yui Mok/PA)
Energy price cap comes into effect
Prime Minister Liz Truss would not say whether benefits will be uprated in line with inflation (Toby Melville/PA)
Prime Minister unable to say whether autumn benefits rise will go ahead
Labour enjoys highest opinion poll ratings for more than 20 years
Transcript of Liz Truss’s pool interview in Kent
Liz Truss with trainee Alexandrea Browning during a visit to the British Gas training academy, near Dartford, Kent (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
Truss admits £45bn mini-budget tax cuts did cause ‘disruption’
Barristers will be asked to vote on whether to end strike action after a pay offer from the Government (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Barristers to vote next week on whether to end strike action
Green Party co-leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay (Ian West/PA)
Greens call for £75bn tax hit on polluters and the wealthy
People thought to be migrants walk through the Border Force compound in Dover, Kent, after being brought from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Thursday September 29, 2022.(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Number of migrants crossing the Channel this year edges closer to 33,000

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks