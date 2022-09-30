Energy bills rise to record-high levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Energy bills rise to record-high levels

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 12:04 am
Energy prices will soar this winter. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Energy prices will soar this winter. (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Families have been urged to take a photograph of their meter reading and do what they can to cut their energy use as prices spike from Saturday.

The amount that a household pays for each kilowatt hour of electricity it uses will rise to 34p from the already record 28p that families pay today.

Gas prices will go from 7p to 10p per kilowatt hour under the new guarantee.

It means that the typical household in the UK will spend around £2,500 on its energy bills – but those that use a lot of gas and electricity will naturally pay more.

Just a year earlier gas had cost 4p per kilowatt hour for customers on the price cap and the charge for electricity was 21p.

Ofgem said that people should take a picture of their energy meters, and submit it to their suppliers.

But after a massive surge in people submitting readings caused problems at many suppliers, the regulator stressed that people did not need to all submit their readings on Saturday.

“If you’re planning to submit your meter reading by October 1, you can submit it a reasonable time after,” the regulator said.

Charities National Energy Action and the Food Foundation warned that the number of households in fuel poverty has increased from 4.5 million a year ago to 6.7 million now.

Dominic Watters, a single father in the south of England said that there is fuel and food poverty on his council estate, the charities said.

“The poor have been in a cost-of-living crisis long before the term was popularised and now these fuel price rises are driving us deeper into despair,” Mr Watters told them.

“When the electric is on emergency I live in a state of emergency, not knowing if I’ll be able to cook the food, boil the kettle, wash my daughter’s uniform or even have a shower.”

Laura Sandys, chairwoman and founder of the Food Foundation said: “For this winter, it may no longer be a question of heating or eating for many households; the cost-of-living crisis and energy bill increases will see children living in homes where there is no longer that choice – they will both go hungry and be cold.”

The Resolution Foundation think tank said that it was those in the leakiest homes that will struggle the most this winter.

Bill increases will be twice as large for those in poorly insulated homes than for those with energy efficient properties.

Rural homes, which are typically larger and worse insulated, will also cost more to heat.

Jonathan Marshall, a senior economist at the think tank called on the Government to help people reduce their energy use in the long term.

“While the scale of support is hugely welcome, millions of households will remain exposed to unaffordable energy costs.

“People living in poorly-insulated homes will see bill increases this winter that are more than double that for families in well-insulated homes.

“And while the Government has made the right call on short-term intervention on prices, in the longer term incentives to reduce consumption will become increasingly important.”

Experts say there are many ways to cut down on energy costs this winter.

One of the easiest ways, which will not reduce the warmth in your home, is to ensure that the flow temperature of your condensing gas boiler is turned to its optimal level.

This can help the boiler operate at its most efficient. Turning down thermostats can also save cash, although should only be done if the temperature inside remains safe.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)
Kwarteng faces calls for inquiry after champagne do with financiers
Liz Truss arrives in Birmingham ahead of the annual Conservative Party conference (Aaron Chown/PA)
Truss tells Tory rebels ‘there is no option but to change’
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss’s approval rating plummets following mini-budget turmoil
People take part in a Just Stop Oil protest in Whitehall (James Manning/PA)
Thousands protests against soaring energy prices and climate crisis
Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA)
Truss faces difficult week at Tory Party conference
People take part in an Enough is Enough rally at Belfast City Hall (Mark Marlow/PA)
NI children could die from hypothermia amid cost-of-living crisis, rally told
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price was at the head of the march (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
House Of The Dragon actor joins march for Welsh independence in Cardiff
Lizzie Devine fears her mortgage rates will increase to over £700 a month (Yui Mok/PA)
Mother ‘heartbroken’ by 13-year-old son’s offer to get a job amid mortgage rates
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street (PA)
Tory mayor rebukes fellow Conservative for ‘Birmingham is a dump’ tweet
Liz Truss (right) welcomes Danish PM Mette Frederiksen to Downing Street (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Nord Stream pipeline blasts ‘clearly an act of sabotage’, says Truss

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks