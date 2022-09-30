Licence scheme to regulate short-term letting in Scotland opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Licence scheme to regulate short-term letting in Scotland opens

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 12:04 am Updated: October 1, 2022, 7:35 am
The short-term letting scheme opens on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The short-term letting scheme opens on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)

A licensing scheme aimed at short-term let properties in Scotland has opened.

The scheme means the owner of any Airbnb-style, short-term let must possess a licence by April 1 of next year, with new owners forced to be licensed before they receive guests.

The move has proven controversial in the tourism industry, but the Scottish Government has said it will improve safety standards by requiring hosts to display energy performance ratings on listings and have adequate buildings and public liability insurance as well as various fire and gas safety precautions.

Local councils are responsible for setting fees, which will vary based on the size of the property and the type of let, and for implementation of the scheme, which was passed the Scottish Parliament earlier this year.

Shona Robison in Holyrood
Shona Robison urged owners to apply for licences (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“Our new licensing scheme will support responsible operators and give guests the confidence that their short-term let: be it a flat in Edinburgh; a property for a business trip to the Borders; or a cottage in the Highlands; meets the same set of safety standards,” said the Housing Secretary, Shona Robison.

“These new conditions include measures such as displaying an energy performance rating on listings, or securing valid buildings and public liability insurance.

“We know the vast majority of short-term lets businesses are already following these safety standards as a matter of best practice, and some are already required by existing legislation.

“We know short-term lets make a positive contribution to Scotland’s tourism industry and local economies, and these measures will allow them to continue doing just that while ensuring this is balanced with the needs of local residents and communities.

“The deadline for applications from existing hosts is April 1, and I would urge all hosts and operators to contact your local authority as early as possible to learn how to apply.”

VisitScotland CEO Malcolm Roughead said the body has been “working closely with representatives from across the sector ahead of introduction of the licensing schemes” through an industry advisory group.

The Scottish Government will monitor the impact of the scheme on the sector next summer to assess if further measures are necessary.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)
Kwarteng faces calls for inquiry after champagne do with financiers
Liz Truss arrives in Birmingham ahead of the annual Conservative Party conference (Aaron Chown/PA)
Truss tells Tory rebels ‘there is no option but to change’
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss’s approval rating plummets following mini-budget turmoil
People take part in a Just Stop Oil protest in Whitehall (James Manning/PA)
Thousands protests against soaring energy prices and climate crisis
Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA)
Truss faces difficult week at Tory Party conference
People take part in an Enough is Enough rally at Belfast City Hall (Mark Marlow/PA)
NI children could die from hypothermia amid cost-of-living crisis, rally told
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price was at the head of the march (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
House Of The Dragon actor joins march for Welsh independence in Cardiff
Lizzie Devine fears her mortgage rates will increase to over £700 a month (Yui Mok/PA)
Mother ‘heartbroken’ by 13-year-old son’s offer to get a job amid mortgage rates
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street (PA)
Tory mayor rebukes fellow Conservative for ‘Birmingham is a dump’ tweet
Liz Truss (right) welcomes Danish PM Mette Frederiksen to Downing Street (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Nord Stream pipeline blasts ‘clearly an act of sabotage’, says Truss

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks