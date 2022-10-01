Green Party calls for wealth tax to ‘create more equal society’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Green Party calls for wealth tax to ‘create more equal society’

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 10:20 am
Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay has said the party’s call for a tax on the richest 1% in society to pay for a green fund aims to ‘make our society more equal’ (Ian West/PA)
The Green Party has said its call for a wealth tax on the richest 1% in the country is to “make our society more equal”.

At the party’s annual conference in Harrogate, co-leader Carla Denyer outlined an emergency £75 billion tax package targeting polluters and the country’s wealthiest individuals.

The money would be used to fund a nationwide insulation and renewable energy programme, the party has said.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Saturday, co-leader Adrian Ramsay said the policy could remedy some of the “economic chaos” wreaked by the Government’s mini-budget.

He also accused Labour of “going nowhere near far enough” on green measures and said his party was offering more radical action.

Mr Ramsay said: “We’re calling for this at a time of economic and political crises. We’ve seen economic chaos caused by a mini-budget that has been making our society more unequal.

“This is about trying to make our society more equal.”

He added: “They (Labour) haven’t called for a wealth tax or anything like it.

“It’s the Green Party that’s saying we need much stronger action to create a more equal society. The Labour Party’s going nowhere near far enough on green measures.

“Yes, they might have copied our slogan that we had in the local elections in May and was very successful for us… but the policies need to follow through.

“And they might be looking to go moderately further than the Conservatives in renewable energy targets, but nowhere near far enough in terms of renewable energy we need to generate.”

Introducing the policy at the party conference, Ms Denyer said: “We’ve got the leakiest homes in Europe – losing huge amounts of energy through badly sealed windows and poorly lined walls.

“We could be saving hundreds, thousands of pounds through insulation – reducing energy wastage, cutting bills and emissions. It really isn’t rocket science. The cheapest bill is the one you don’t have to pay.”

Mr Ramsay added: “Rich people are getting richer and everyone else is getting poorer and more anxious, and the new Prime Minister is, as we suspected, doing everything she can to maintain that status quo.

“She has doubled down on the Tories’ lack of compassion and awareness for people’s real-life concerns as the cost-of-living crisis is allowed to continue and gather pace.

“This Government is nothing short of dangerous.”

