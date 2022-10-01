Mother ‘heartbroken’ by 13-year-old son’s offer to get a job amid mortgage rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Mother ‘heartbroken’ by 13-year-old son’s offer to get a job amid mortgage rates

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 1:52 pm Updated: October 1, 2022, 6:21 pm
Lizzie Devine fears her mortgage rates will increase to over £700 a month (Yui Mok/PA)
Lizzie Devine fears her mortgage rates will increase to over £700 a month (Yui Mok/PA)

A single mother said she is “heartbroken” by rising mortgage costs as her 13-year-old son has considered getting a job to help her cover monthly payments.

Lizzie Devine, 37, took out a mortgage with her ex-partner in 2007 with Northern Rock – whose collapse the same year led to its nationalisation in 2008 – and Ms Devine’s efforts to remortgage were rejected after she was deemed “a risk” because she had a child.

An inclusion officer at a school during the week and a community careworker at the weekends, Ms Devine had a mortgage rate of 4.88% with payments of £584, which has now risen to 5.38%, requiring her to make monthly payments of £648.

Ms Devine told the PA news agency she considers herself a “mortgage prisoner” for the last 13 years and that she fears she will soon be paying above £700 when interest rates rise – an amount her family cannot afford.

“A 13-year-old shouldn’t be picking up on the fact that mum can’t go and get him an ice cream on a Sunday,” Ms Devine, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, said of her son Lewis.

“He wants to get a job so he can help – a 13-year-old shouldn’t want to get a job so they can help, they should want to get a job so they can go spend money at crazy golf or something.

“He can see that I’m struggling, he can see the extra shifts and things like that that I’m having to do every weekend.

“He’s noticed his friends at school are going without things compared to last year (too).”

Ms Devine said her current mortgage lender is inactive and has left her “stuck” with the current payments.

She pays for Lewis to go to Cadet camp, a cost of £15 every few months, but said he is now looking to wash cars, clean windows or sell items on eBay to find the money himself so his mother might cover increasing costs.

“He’s even saying, ‘I won’t go, don’t worry about it’,” Ms Devine said.

“(I say), ‘The reason I’m doing it is so you can have a life. That’s important to me’.

“A child needs to have things, they need to discover things.

“He feels bad asking me for stuff now and he’s just accepted that’s life. I don’t want that for him … It’s heartbreaking.”

Ms Devine has considered changing careers so she might be able to earn a higher wage, but said it would not be something she wants to do.

House prices
Interest rates on monthly mortgage payments are expected to rise again (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I didn’t go to university to go and do a menial job, I went to university to make a difference,” she said.

“I work with children in mental health and, at the moment, it’s massive, kids need mental health workers.

“There isn’t enough of us.

“There’s no satisfaction in (a menial job)… You’re not helping anybody and that’s not me.”

A last resort for Ms Devine is selling her house.

“But private renting is a ridiculous amount of money,” she said.

“And we’d have to get rid of the dog … you can’t rent and have a pet in most places.

“That would completely break my son.”

Ms Devine added that interest rates urgently need a cap.

“They need to stop interest rates rising otherwise … through mass repossessions, mass homelessness, and with people’s mental health as it is nowadays, they are just not going to be able to cope.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)
Kwarteng faces calls for inquiry after champagne do with financiers
Liz Truss arrives in Birmingham ahead of the annual Conservative Party conference (Aaron Chown/PA)
Truss tells Tory rebels ‘there is no option but to change’
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss’s approval rating plummets following mini-budget turmoil
People take part in a Just Stop Oil protest in Whitehall (James Manning/PA)
Thousands protests against soaring energy prices and climate crisis
Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA)
Truss faces difficult week at Tory Party conference
People take part in an Enough is Enough rally at Belfast City Hall (Mark Marlow/PA)
NI children could die from hypothermia amid cost-of-living crisis, rally told
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price was at the head of the march (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
House Of The Dragon actor joins march for Welsh independence in Cardiff
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street (PA)
Tory mayor rebukes fellow Conservative for ‘Birmingham is a dump’ tweet
Liz Truss (right) welcomes Danish PM Mette Frederiksen to Downing Street (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Nord Stream pipeline blasts ‘clearly an act of sabotage’, says Truss
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng visited a factory Kent following his mini-budget (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Ministers vow ‘spending discipline’ after mini-budget market chaos

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks