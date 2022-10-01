House Of The Dragon actor joins march for Welsh independence in Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

House Of The Dragon actor joins march for Welsh independence in Cardiff

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 2:20 pm Updated: October 1, 2022, 5:32 pm
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price was at the head of the march (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price was at the head of the march (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

A House Of The Dragon actor has called the UK Government “the worst show on in the West End” as thousands joined a march for Welsh independence in Cardiff.

Campaigners carrying large flags, banners and wearing Wales football bucket hats paraded through the capital’s city centre on Saturday led by a samba band.

The rally was organised by All Under One Banner Cymru (AUOB) and Yes Cymru, who claim the UK Government in Westminster no longer has the best interests of Welsh people in mind.

Addressing crowds after the march, actor Julian Lewis Jones – who plays Boremund Baratheon in hit HBO series and Game Of Thrones prequel – called Downing Street “the worst show on in the West End at the moment”.

He said: “For far too long my country has been passive.

Welsh independence march
Plaid Senedd member Leanne Wood takes part in the march (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

“We were the first colony of England and in some ways we are the last colony of England.

“But enough is enough. It’s time we stand up as a nation on our own two feet.

“We are big enough. We are strong enough. And we will fight for this.”

“Let this day light a fire in all our bellies,” he ended to applause.

A similar event held in Wrexham, North Wales, in July attracted around 8,000 supporters.

Welsh independence march
The marchers filled the streets of Cardiff (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

Cardiff Council told PA news agency it believes there were around 4,800 people at today’s march.

However, AUOB and Yes Caerdydd say they counted as many as 10,000 people.

Both groups said they were very pleased with the turnout, particularly given the effects of this weekend’s national rail strikes and the large number of other protests going on around the UK.

At the front of the march, and helping to carry a long sign that said “Annibyniaeth” – meaning Independence, was Plaid Cymru leader and former leader Adam Price and Leanne Wood.

Mr Price told PA he believed marchers were buoyed by a report published on Friday claiming to debunk the idea that Wales is “too small and too poor to thrive as an independent nation”.

The march began at midday in Windsor Place and travelled in a 1.5-mile loop along Queen Street, St John Street, Working Street, The Hayes, Mill Lane, St Mary’s Street, High Street, and Duke Street before returning to the starting point.

Speeches and performances then took place with the line-up including Lewis Jones, former Plaid Cymru leader Dafydd Wigley and Irish comedian Tadhg Hickey.

Mr Hickey was first to appear on stage and elicited loud booing from the crowd at the mention of Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Harriet Protheroe-Soltani, from AUOB Cymru, told supporters: “Independence is the only option we have to radically transform society.

“We can’t sit on our hands any longer.”

Mr Wigley said: “In this week of all weeks, do we really need to convince ourselves?

Welsh independence march
People carry a large independence banner (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

“Independence should not be a long term objective but an urgent necessity.”

A video of former Welsh rugby star and sports commentator Eddie Butler’s speech from an independence march in Merthyr in 2019 was played on the big screen.

Before Dafydd Iwan led the rally in a rendition of Yma O Hyd, which has become a popular song at Wales football matches.

Student Mirain Owen, 17, travelled to the march from Swansea with her father and said she believes support for independence is growing among young people.

“I’m here to support independence as a young person that wants to see a better future for Wales,” she said.

“I don’t think that the current situation is working for Wales and I think we definitely need to see some change as recent events in Westminster have shown us so clearly.

“I think young people are more supportive of independence than ever before because everything that is happening is affecting our lives, we can’t do nothing.”

Sion Roberts, 30, from Felinheli, North Wales, said the independence march is “not anti-English but anti-Westminster”.

“Ultimately, I feel like with Westminster making decisions we’re not getting the fairness that we deserve,” Mr Roberts said.

“There’s a reason why Wales is one of the poorest countries in Europe, despite the UK being one of the richest countries in the world, and it’s just not right. I think we can do better.

“We fully appreciate that this isn’t risk free. But we’d like the opportunity to be able to blame things going wrong on our own Parliament.

“We need to celebrate the differences you know.

“English has its own beautiful culture, we have ours, Scotland has theirs, Northern Ireland has theirs.

“We need to celebrate that rather than trying to unify something that’s ultimately different.”

Gethin Owen, 36, from Rhuthun, North Wales, said: “I think a lot of people say they don’t know what to think but when you talk to them they actually support the independence movement.

“But a lot of them only have access to English media and therefore they only see the negatives.

“Independence is a scary prospect and I think you need to be confident in your own nation to believe in it and confidence is something Wales has lacked for decades, maybe centuries.

“Peaceful marches like this are important for the indy-curious to see and learn what all this is about, and slowly then the tables will turn.”

A recent YouGov poll on behalf of ITV Wales and Cardiff University found over a fifth (24%) of Welsh voters would back an independent Wales in a hypothetical referendum.

Over half (52%) said they would vote against it while 14% said they did not know how they would vote.

Fringe events have been organised to take place into the evening including an independence gig which will be held at live music venue The Globe.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)
Kwarteng faces calls for inquiry after champagne do with financiers
Liz Truss arrives in Birmingham ahead of the annual Conservative Party conference (Aaron Chown/PA)
Truss tells Tory rebels ‘there is no option but to change’
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss’s approval rating plummets following mini-budget turmoil
People take part in a Just Stop Oil protest in Whitehall (James Manning/PA)
Thousands protests against soaring energy prices and climate crisis
Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA)
Truss faces difficult week at Tory Party conference
People take part in an Enough is Enough rally at Belfast City Hall (Mark Marlow/PA)
NI children could die from hypothermia amid cost-of-living crisis, rally told
Lizzie Devine fears her mortgage rates will increase to over £700 a month (Yui Mok/PA)
Mother ‘heartbroken’ by 13-year-old son’s offer to get a job amid mortgage rates
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street (PA)
Tory mayor rebukes fellow Conservative for ‘Birmingham is a dump’ tweet
Liz Truss (right) welcomes Danish PM Mette Frederiksen to Downing Street (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Nord Stream pipeline blasts ‘clearly an act of sabotage’, says Truss
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng visited a factory Kent following his mini-budget (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Ministers vow ‘spending discipline’ after mini-budget market chaos

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks