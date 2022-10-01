Thousands protests against soaring energy prices and climate crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thousands protests against soaring energy prices and climate crisis

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 5:22 pm Updated: October 1, 2022, 5:57 pm
People take part in a Just Stop Oil protest in Whitehall (James Manning/PA)
People take part in a Just Stop Oil protest in Whitehall (James Manning/PA)

Thousands of activists have gathered across the country in protest against soaring energy prices and the climate crisis.

The demonstrations in cities including London, Glasgow and Belfast coincided with postal and rail strikes, along with a rise in average electricity bills of almost £600.

However, there were signs that enthusiasm may be flagging among veteran protesters, with one claiming they were trying to “shame a Government that has no shame”.

In London, activists supporting striking rail workers outside King’s Cross demanded that ministers cut energy prices before the temperature drops.

Just Stop Oil protest – London
Protesters march in central London (James Manning/PA)

“People are not willing to sit back and take this outrageous treatment from the Tories any more,” Lily Holder told the PA news agency.

“The people want and desperately need change – and they need it soon. This winter is a frightening prospect and is going to show the true cruelty of our Government.”

At the same time, members of the Revolutionary Communist Group (RCG), Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion (XR) were gathering outside Euston station to march on Westminster.

While some demanded the overthrow of capitalism – which one banner labelled “the enemy of Mother Nature” – others seemed more moderate in their views.

Cost of living crisis
A protester takes part in an ‘energy bill burning’ in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

One protester, who gave his name as George, held a sign criticising the Conservatives’ lack of “fiscal budget responsibility” along with their record on fossil fuels.

“I sound like David Cameron when I say that,” he admitted, somewhat self-consciously.

Westminster Bridge was brought to a standstill for at least an hour when protesters, descending on it from across London, blocked the road to chant, sing and beat drums emblazoned with the XR logo.

“The politicians have turned a deaf ear to petitions and protests and marches – they just don’t seem to care,” David Pearson, who helped organise the march, told PA.

Speaking in front of the Palace of Westminster, he added: “We’re trying to shame a government that has no shame, so there’s a fundamental flaw in our theory of change.”

By around 3.30pm, most marchers appeared to be responding to the police’s requests and had left the scene without being arrested.

The disruption came as protesters from the Enough is Enough campaign gathered on the Buchanan Galleries steps in Glasgow to argue against rising energy bills.

Cost of living crisis
People take part in an Enough is Enough rally in Glasgow (Lauren Gilmour/PA)

They were joined by striking union members, with the GMB’s Chris Mitchell telling the crowd: “The working class are alive and kicking.”

Elsewhere, a rally outside City Hall in Belfast heard that children could die from hypothermia in the winter months without further Government intervention.

Northern Ireland Children’s Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma said that assurances from ministers meant nothing without a proper response to the cost-of-living crisis.

“Words won’t feed our children, they won’t keep our children warm, nor will they give them a safe place to live,” she said.

