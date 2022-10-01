Truss tells Tory rebels ‘there is no option but to change’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss tells Tory rebels ‘there is no option but to change’

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 11:29 pm Updated: October 1, 2022, 11:43 pm
Liz Truss arrives in Birmingham ahead of the annual Conservative Party conference (Aaron Chown/PA)
Liz Truss arrives in Birmingham ahead of the annual Conservative Party conference (Aaron Chown/PA)

Liz Truss has warned Tory rebels urging her to abandon her controversial tax cutting agenda that she will not change course, telling them “the status quo isn’t an option”.

The Prime Minister rejected calls to sack Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after the chaos caused by his mini-budget, insisting he was doing an “excellent job” despite the turmoil on the financial markets caused by his mini-budget.

She arrived in Birmingham for the start of the annual Conservative Party conference as another opinion poll showed Labour with a big lead over the Tories.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng
Liz Truss said Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is doing an 'excellent job' (Aaron Chown/PA)

The survey by Opinium, put Labour on 46%, 19 points clear of the Conservatives on 27%. On the issue of the economy it found that a one-point lead for the Tories a week ago had become a 19-point advantage for Labour.

It follows a tumultuous week which saw the pound slump to a record low against the dollar and the Bank of England step in to prevent the collapse of the pensions industry in the wake of Mr Kwarteng’s £45 billion package of unfunded tax cuts.

With some Tory MPs speculating that she might not last the until the end of the year, Sir Keir Starmer sought to seize on the discontent in the Conservative ranks, urging rebels to work with Labour to defeat the Government’s tax plans in the Commons.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, the Labour leader said it was “unacceptable” that neither the country nor Parliament had had any say on the measures despite the chaos wreaked on the financial markets.

“The economy is not a laboratory experiment for the maddest scientists of the Conservative Party. Mortgages, pensions and family finances are not casino chips for a Government intoxicated by dogma,” he said.

“There are many decent Conservative MPs who know this. My message to them is that Labour will work with anyone to ensure some semblance of economic sanity is restored.”

But in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, the Prime Minister said she was sticking to her guns, and that tax cuts were essential to get the economy growing again.

“Change is always something that people might find worrying. But what I’m fundamentally saying is we do have to change, and the status quo isn’t an option,” she said.

“We cannot continue on the current trajectory of managed decline… We must take a new direction.”

Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has urged Tory rebels to work with Labour (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Kwarteng admitted he been taken aback by the reaction of the financial markets to his mini-budget.

He told The Mail on Sunday that it had been put together at “very high speed” because of the need to support people with their energy bills, but that he was “100% convinced” it was the right plan.

“It’s very difficult to actually anticipate how markets react to anything and if politicians were really good at reading markets, I suggest they probably would be market traders,” he said.

“I think what we’re seeing now is more stability and I’m hopeful that we can build on that.”

Ms Truss disclosed that the first of the Government’s supply-side reforms, intended to support the growth plan, will be extending exemptions for small businesses from firms with up to 250 employees to those with up to 500.

She said the change would release an additional 40,000 firms from red tape and making it “easier for them to get on with their business”.

The Telegraph said she was also working on the creation of new “childminder agencies” under a French-style system to cut the cost of childcare.

Her intervention came amid reports of letters going in to the chairman of the backbench Conservative 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, from Tory MPs calling for a vote of no confidence in her.

While under current rules she is protected from a leadership challenge for a year from her election, the 1922 executive has the power to change those rules should the demand for a contest become overwhelming.

Meanwhile a number of senior figures – including Ms Truss’s defeated leadership rival Rishi Sunak and former cabinet ministers Priti Patel, Sajid Javid and David Davis – are reportedly staying away from the conference.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge became the latest backbencher to criticise the Chancellor’s plans, saying that while change was needed, reducing benefits while cutting taxes for top earners in a cost-of-living crisis was “unacceptable”.

“This does not mean that, having lost market support for proposed unfunded tax measures, we try to win that support anew with on-the-back-foot, un-pitch-rolled cuts to benefits when the cost of food and staples is rocketing, whilst keeping a tax cut for the wealthiest,” he tweeted.

However former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, who backed Rishi Sunak for the leadership, said that Ms Truss should be given a fair chance for her plan to work.

“It obviously was a very wobbly week. But we have to let things settle down. And that I think will be the time to make judgments,” he told GB News.

