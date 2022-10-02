Truss’s personal phone number ‘for sale on the internet’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss’s personal phone number ‘for sale on the internet’

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 3:20 pm
Liz Truss (Jacob King/PA)
Liz Truss (Jacob King/PA)

The personal mobile phone numbers of Liz Truss and 25 other Cabinet ministers are for sale over the internet after being stolen by hackers, it has been reported.

The Mail on Sunday said the stolen numbers appeared on a US website which charges just £6.49 for a week’s access to its searchable database.

Among those listed, the paper said, were Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is among the ministers whose phone numbers reportedly appeared on the site (Ian Forsyth/PA)

The numbers of seven members of the Labour shadow cabinet, including party leader Sir Keir Starmer, were also said to be available.

The disclosure will raise concerns that the security of ministers may be compromised, with foreign intelligence agencies able to access and exploit the information.

The Government declined to comment directly on the report, although a spokesman said they were aware that such sites existed although much of the data on them was “old and incorrect”.

The spokesman added that ministers were given regular security briefings on how to protect their personal data.

The Mail on Sunday said the website – which it did not name – claimed to have more than 14 billion files of “compromised assets” stolen in cyberattacks dating back more than a decade.

The paper said it was unclear who was behind the website, which has an office listed in what it describes as a “downmarket area” of Las Vegas.

After paying a £6.49 fee to access the site for a week, the paper said that one of its reporters was able to find the Prime Minister’s personal mobile number within “seconds”.

A search for “Elizabeth Truss” returned an entry which appeared to contain a mobile phone number that the website stated had been stolen in a 2020 hack on Covve, a popular digital contacts book.

When they added the phone number to WhatsApp, the profile came up with a photo of the Prime Minister taken last Christmas.

A Government spokesman said: “We take cyber security extremely seriously and we have agencies like the National Cyber Security Centre to help businesses and individuals protect their personal information from cyber threats.

“While we don’t comment on specific incidents, the Government is aware that websites exist that aggregate details from historical data breaches, therefore much of the data on these websites is old and incorrect.

“Ministers receive regular security briefings and advice, including advice on protecting their personal data and mitigating cyber threats.”

