Wallace not ruling out future leadership bid and says Nato job would be ‘nice’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Wallace not ruling out future leadership bid and says Nato job would be ‘nice’

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 5:02 pm
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Peter Byrne/PA)
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ben Wallace has admitted being head of Nato would be a “nice job” and said he has not ruled out a future bid for the Tory leadership.

The Defence Secretary did not run in the contest which saw Liz Truss elected, instead insisting he was focused on his departmental responsibilities.

But he remains a popular figure within the party, bolstered by his handling of the Ukraine war.

He told a Tory conference fringe event in Birmingham that leading the party and becoming prime minister would have meant “sacrificing everything”.

“You have to really, really want it to be a prime minister. I think you have to really want to sacrifice absolutely everything, and I mean in your private and your personal life,” he said.

“It doesn’t mean to say I wasn’t tempted, I was conflicted between a deep sense of duty I have to the country I love, to try and do the very best for it, but also I knew I was in a job I felt fulfilled in.”

At the event, hosted by the Onward think tank, he added: “So at this time in life, the idea was no.

“I mean, do I rule it out? No, I don’t rule it out. But will I be here in a few years time? I didn’t know either.”

Conservative leadership bid
Liz Truss and Ben Wallace (Ian Forsyth/PA)

Asked whether he would like to succeed Jens Stoltenberg in the Nato role when his term ends in 2023, Mr Wallace said: “I love doing the Defence Secretary job, I genuinely do. I don’t know how long the Prime Minister wants me to do it.

“(Nato) would be a nice job, but I love this.

“I want to hold the Prime Minister to account on her pledges to defence.

“It was very important to me, when it came to the leadership election, that people recognised that defence spending is not a discretionary luxury at the bottom of people’s priorities, it’s for real.

“The world is very much more unsafe, more unstable. We all worry about our prices and our security of our supply chains. That’s not going to happen on its own, we need to invest in security, we have to invest in keeping our people safe.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

A ballooning gigantic cloud of smoke fills the skies as Britain’s first atomics weapon is exploded in the Monte Bello Islands off Australia (Archive/PA)
Government unveils plan to commemorate nuclear test programme veterans
Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kwarteng to make crunch conference speech as revolt grows over tax cuts for rich
Grant Shapps (Aaron Chown/PA)
Grant Shapps joins Tory revolt over Liz Truss scrapping top rate of income tax
Kwasi Kwarteng is due to address the Tory conference (PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng: We must ‘stay the course’ with tax-cutting plan
(Jacob King/PA)
Ben Wallace: Specialist ships will protect underwater cables from Russia
Dehenna Davison (Victoria Jones/PA)
Tory minister hits out at ‘backbiting’ colleagues
Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland (Jacob King/PA)
Buckland: Brexit ‘freedom’ will bring a freeport to Wales for the first time
Protesters on Waterloo Bridge in London (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Second day of protests against soaring energy prices and climate crisis
Steve Baker (Jacob King/PA)
Northern Ireland minister apologises for past ‘ferocious’ Brexit stance
Ben Wallace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Putin ‘highly unlikely’ to use nuclear weapons but is not rational, says Wallace

More from Press and Journal

The Queen planting a tree at Balmoral
Dozens of trees to be planted across north and north-east in memory of the…
Amy Liptrott is Aberdeen Arts Centre's new director.
Nationwide hunt nets Aberdeen Arts Centre a new director
To go with story by Keith Findlay. UK-Norway fishing deal failure Picture shows; Freezer trawler Kirkella. At sea. Supplied by UK Fisheries Date; 10/09/2019; 79fc61a7-b440-4dc6-9b9e-73f487fee9f7 DCIM100MEDIADJI_0008.JPG
Scots fishers urge ministers to resist campaign for giant freezer trawler
Owura Edwards
Owura Edwards relishing quick chance for Ross County to bounce back against Motherwell
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski lays down gauntlet to Rangers and Celtic stars in…
RAF Lossiemouth jets
RAF Lossiemouth jets on alert to protect North Sea gas pipelines amid concerns about…

Editor's Picks