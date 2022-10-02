Putin ‘highly unlikely’ to use nuclear weapons but is not rational, says Wallace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Putin ‘highly unlikely’ to use nuclear weapons but is not rational, says Wallace

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 5:56 pm Updated: October 2, 2022, 8:09 pm
Ben Wallace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ben Wallace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Vladimir Putin is “highly unlikely” to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict but he is not acting in a “rational” way, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.

The Russian president has threatened to use “all the means at our disposal” if his country is threatened, seen as a sign that he could use tactical nuclear weapons in response to attacks on parts of Ukraine he has annexed.

But Mr Wallace played down the prospect, telling a fringe meeting at the Tory party conference that although the use of nuclear weapons was in the Russian military doctrine, it would be unacceptable to Moscow’s allies India and China.

Russia Ukraine
Vladimir Putin (Sergei Karpukhin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

He said Mr Putin “was given a very clear sense what is acceptable and unacceptable” in meetings with the Indian and Chinese leaderships.

But Mr Wallace added that the Russian leader’s actions, from the nerve agent attack in Salisbury to the invasion of Ukraine, were “totally irrational”.

Security minister Tom Tugendhat warned that a call from Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov for Moscow to use low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine would be “a very high-consequence decision”.

“It is perfectly clear that for almost every country in the world nuclear weapons have been an extraordinary taboo for decades now, and reversing that would be a tragedy for all of us,” he told a separate conference fringe event.

Asked if he could foresee Mr Putin being brought back into the international fold in the longer term, Mr Tugendhat said: “I’d be astonished.

“Never say never, but President Putin has set out an agenda and a path that doesn’t suggest any negotiation.”

He said the Russian leader would have to recognise the territorial integrity of Ukraine and “stop his campaign of assassinations around Europe”.

In a sign of the latest concerns about Russia’s actions, Mr Wallace will join a crisis meeting of northern European nations on Monday to discuss the security of pipelines and undersea cables.

Prime Minister Liz Truss has said a series of explosions which caused major damage to Russia’s undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines were “clearly an act of sabotage”.

Mr Wallace said the UK and the Nordic nations were “deeply vulnerable” to acts of sabotage against cables and pipelines.

“I’ll be convening, with the Dutch, a virtual joint expeditionary force meeting on Monday,” he said.

“So I have to break my timetable tomorrow to meet 10 of the Nordic states about what we’re going to do about it because the Nordic states and ourselves are deeply vulnerable to people doing things on our cables and our pipelines.

“So suddenly, that becomes a big issue we have to get to the bottom of, we have to think about what assets we can move to give people reassurance or, indeed, investigate what’s going on.”

Mr Wallace said the prolonged war in Ukraine had shown the need to make sure stockpiles of equipment and supply chains were protected, as he admitted some supplies were running “fairly low”.

Defence spending had been “hollowed out” over 30 to 40 years so “unsexy parts” of the budget had been neglected, he said.

Mr Wallace acknowledged that “some of our weapons stockpiles are fairly low and the supply chains switched off 10 years ago, so we have to reinvigorate that”.

He said the Russians were suffering badly, in part because some of their suppliers were in Ukraine and had been bombed – a sign of the “strategic genius that President Putin is clearly proving to be”.

Cabinet meeting
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Victoria Jones/PA)

At a separate fringe event, James Cleverly said Ukraine will succeed in pushing out Russian invaders because Moscow’s “tanks are fearful of Ukrainian tractors”.

The Foreign Secretary said: “We have seen Ukrainians – both their professional army but also those people volunteering, those people, the students and the musicians and the politicians and the artists and the sports stars – taking up arms and defending their country against this illegal, unprovoked act of aggression by Vladimir Putin.

“Anyone here who was a member of the armed forces, you’re always told the only thing that a tank fears is another tank.

“Well, Russian tanks are fearful of Ukrainian tractors.

“That’s why Ukrainians will succeed, and when they do and when that fantastic, glorious day comes, then our role evolves, because we have to help them rebuild their country and rebuild their society and rebuild their economy.”

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK said he is “fascinated” by UK bureaucracy as he criticised the visa process.

At a fringe event at the conference held by the Conservative Friends of Ukraine group, Vadym Prystaiko thanked Britons for opening up their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the war.

With the six-month contract under the Government’s sponsorship scheme about to expire, Mr Prystaiko asked for “more hospitality, more generosity, more patience” from those putting up refugees.

He said: “We’ll never forget this, this act, this kindness.

“And please, somebody do something with the visas, finally. Where is (Foreign) Secretary (James) Cleverly? This is just a disgrace, you know, I have to tell you.

“I’m fascinated… by your bureaucracy.”

He has previously urged MPs to drop visa requirements for fleeing Ukrainians and said his wife faced delays in obtaining one.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson was named as the incoming president of the Conservative Friends of Ukraine group.

A ballooning gigantic cloud of smoke fills the skies as Britain’s first atomics weapon is exploded in the Monte Bello Islands off Australia (Archive/PA)
Government unveils plan to commemorate nuclear test programme veterans
Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kwarteng to make crunch conference speech as revolt grows over tax cuts for rich
Grant Shapps (Aaron Chown/PA)
Grant Shapps joins Tory revolt over Liz Truss scrapping top rate of income tax
Kwasi Kwarteng is due to address the Tory conference (PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng: We must ‘stay the course’ with tax-cutting plan
(Jacob King/PA)
Ben Wallace: Specialist ships will protect underwater cables from Russia
Dehenna Davison (Victoria Jones/PA)
Tory minister hits out at ‘backbiting’ colleagues
Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland (Jacob King/PA)
Buckland: Brexit ‘freedom’ will bring a freeport to Wales for the first time
Protesters on Waterloo Bridge in London (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Second day of protests against soaring energy prices and climate crisis
Steve Baker (Jacob King/PA)
Northern Ireland minister apologises for past ‘ferocious’ Brexit stance
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Conservative Party conference opens with tributes to late Queen

