Teacher leaders warn cost-of-living crisis is ‘harming’ education

By Katrine Bussey and Lauren Robertson
October 3, 2022, 10:33 am Updated: October 3, 2022, 5:41 pm
The cost of living crisis is harming children’s education, the NASUWT warned. (Ian West/PA)
The cost-of-living crisis is “harming” children’s education, teachers leaders have claimed, as it’s revealed one school had had to resort to buying underwear for a cash-strapped pupil.

The NASUWT union voiced concerns as a survey it carried out of teachers in Scotland revealed almost two-thirds (65%) had seen more pupils coming to school hungry.

Just over two-thirds (67%) said they or a colleague had given students food or clothing, according to the survey of 360 teachers.

One teacher told the union the “school bought underwear for a student” while another reported: “I am always providing stationery, snacks, books, water to my pupils.”

Last year, a north-east teacher revealed she and colleagues kept snacks for children in their classes for those they knew were going without.

She agreed their learning was affected by a lack of food, adding: “Anything they do, teaching them to read or write, is affected because they’re distracted and can’t concentrate. They can’t learn if they’re hungry.”

Teachers are keeping a stash of healthy snacks in their classroom drawers – or giving pupils items from their own lunch boxes – to stop them going hungry.

Free school meals

With the winter months closing in, colleges across the north and north-east have started introducing extra support to students struggling to make ends meet – including free breakfasts and lunches.

When it comes to schools, NASUWT general secretary Patrick Roach said it should “not be left to schools and teachers to pick up the pieces of the cost-of-living crisis”.

The union is calling on the Scottish Government to commit to the introduction of free school meals for all pupils.

Moray Council recently wiped £24,000 in debt incurred by unpaid school meals, with head of environmental and commercial services, Nicola Moss, insisting “no child will go hungry.”

Food bank referrals

The NASUWT survey found almost a quarter (23%) of teachers had either lent or given money to pupils, or had seen a fellow teacher do this.

Meanwhile 27% reported having helped a student’s family get assistance from a food bank, or had seen a colleague do this.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express hopes to help families access foodbanks through The Big Food Appeal – directing people towards local support and debunking myths surrounding the services.

Cfine foodbank volunteers packing up food parcels at the charity's Poynernook Road base in Aberdeen. The organisation is in line for a £430,000 funding grant to help the city's hungry. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
Cfine foodbank volunteers packing up food parcels at the charity’s Poynernook Road base in Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

Over half (55%) of teachers involved in the NASUWT survey reported seeing more pupils unable to afford school uniform. 57% said they saw more youngsters coming to classes in clothes that were unwashed or damaged.

Almost three-fifths (58%) of teachers said they saw more pupils coming to class without the appropriate equipment for lessons, while almost three-quarters (74%) reported that more students were lacking energy or concentration.

‘Cost of living crisis is harming pupils’ education’

Mike Corbett, NASUWT national official for Scotland, said: “There can be little doubt that the cost-of-living crisis is harming pupils’ education, learning and development.

“It is outrageous that we should be seeing more and more families who are struggling or unable to feed, clothe or keep a roof over their children’s heads.

“The financial worry and anxiety that many parents are already experiencing is also being felt by children and is likely to have a negative impact on their education.”

Mr Corbett said it was “vital that schools and wider children’s services are funded to provide more by way of support, advice and counselling for children, parents and carers who are struggling”.

He added: “An immediate step forward which would assist struggling families would be for the Scottish Government to commit to the introduction of universal free school meals for all pupils.”

Mr Roach said: “At a time when many teachers are already struggling financially, they are routinely digging deep into their own pockets to provide urgent help to their pupils.

“However, it should not be left to schools and teachers to pick up the pieces of the cost-of-living crisis or to provide from their own budgets financial help and assistance to families in desperate need.

“The responsibility should rest with ministers, not with schools, to tackle poverty and ensure families are able to send children to school ready and equipped to learn.”

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Food Appeal, click here.

