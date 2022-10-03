Treasury deletes first-time buyer tweet after criticism from Martin Lewis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Treasury deletes first-time buyer tweet after criticism from Martin Lewis

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 10:41 am Updated: October 3, 2022, 4:47 pm
The Treasury has deleted a tweet about the potential savings that a first-time buyer could potentially make in the light of the mini-budget following criticism from consumer champion Martin Lewis (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Treasury has deleted a tweet about the potential savings that a first-time buyer could potentially make in the light of the mini-budget following criticism from consumer champion Martin Lewis (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Treasury has deleted a tweet about the potential savings that a first-time buyer could potentially make in the light of the mini-budget following criticism from consumer champion Martin Lewis.

A Treasury post on Twitter had said: “Thanks to the Growth Plan, a typical first-time buyer in London moving into a representative terraced house will save £11,250 on stamp duty & £1,050 on the household’s energy bills – and if they earn £30,000 almost an additional £400 on tax. This is around £12,700 in total.”

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, which he was co-hosting on Monday, Mr Lewis said the messaging from the Treasury could give some people “false hope” during the cost-of-living crisis.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “While the figures used were statistically accurate, we recognise that certain assumptions were made about the profile of the typical first-time buyer which were not reflected in this tweet.

“We take responsible messaging very seriously – which is why we have deleted the tweet in question.”

The Treasury’s calculations were based on average house prices in London, using official data.

Earlier, Mr Lewis, interviewing Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp on Good Morning Britain, said: “Now, on my calculations, to save £11,250 on stamp duty you have to be buying a house as a first-time buyer of £500,000 or more.

“The cheapest fixed-rate mortgage on a £500,000 property with a 10% deposit leaves you with payments of £2,400 a month, which is £28,000 a year.

“But your example is for somebody who earns £30,000 a year. Clearly, they would not get that mortgage. And clearly on £30,000 a year before tax you cannot pay a mortgage of £28,000 a year.

“This seems fundamentally irresponsible for the Treasury to be putting out this kind of statement in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.”

The MoneySavingExpert.com founder told Mr Philp: “I’m guessing you don’t know about it. But what do you think of your own department putting out these types of messages?”

Treasury messaging
Treasury messaging which had previously been posted on Twitter (PA)

Mr Philp responded: “Well, you’re right, I haven’t seen it, and I’m afraid I can’t see it on the screen because there’s no screen where I’m standing in Birmingham.

“But I imagine, I’m just sort of speculating, when they used the £30,000 to work out the tax saving, they were doing that to illustrate the income tax saving of someone on approximately medium earnings.

“You are right to point out that someone on that particular level of earnings would be unlikely to be able to get a mortgage to fund a £500,000 house, unless, of course, they were doing so with a partner, but I suspect that’s why they did it.”

Mr Lewis replied: “It doesn’t mention the partner’s income and the headline includes all the savings added in one…”

He later asked Mr Philp: “Can I ask you to look at those messages? These are big, bold messages… to have them taken offline in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, where they give people false hope?”

He added: “Can I ask you to personally take a look at that? It seems irresponsible at the moment.”

Mr Philp said: “You’re right to point out the anomaly between the salary and the house value and I’d be happy to take a look at it.”

The choice of mortgage products on the market fell sharply following the mini-budget, as many lenders pulled deals off the shelves and re-priced their products upwards.

For some home-buyers, higher mortgage rates could outweigh any stamp duty savings they may stand to make.

According to Moneyfacts.co.uk, there were 2,262 residential mortgage products available on Monday October 3, down from 3,961 on the day of the mini-budget.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)
Tories seek to shift focus from economy after U-turn humiliation
The figures were released to the Scottish Lib Dems under freedom of information legislation (Jane Barlow/PA)
3,600 people waited over eight hours for an ambulance, figures show
External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson will visit Paris this week (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Angus Robertson to highlight Auld Alliance on visit to Paris
The policy would be backdated to September 6 – the day it was announced (Jane Barlow/PA)
Emergency legislation on rent freeze to be debated
The Health Secretary is due to address MSPs on Tuesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Humza Yousaf to make NHS statement as sector braces for ‘challenging’ winter
Homeowners who end up struggling with their mortgage payments due to a job loss may have to build up significant arrears before help arrives, according to Sir Steve Webb (Yui Mok/PA)
Homeowners who lose job ‘may face initial lack of help with mortgage payments’
Home Secretary Suella Braverman is considering new laws on deportation (Aaron Chown/PA)
Braverman promises action to end ‘abuse’ of immigration rules
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly at the Conservative Party annual conference (Aaron Chown/PA)
Foreign Secretary: UK has strategic endurance to see Ukraine through to victory
Royal Navy warships are in the North Sea to protect cables (Royal Navy/MoD/PA)
MoD: Royal Navy frigate is in North Sea to protect underwater cables
Kemi Badenoch at the Conservative Party conference (Jacob King/PA)
Badenoch urges colleagues: We need to have dissent in a grown-up fashion

More from Press and Journal

Peterson control tower operations..
Peterson on track for net-zero at 27 sites by end of 2022
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County's attacking players
A series of timetable changes have been proposed by Stagecoach. Picture by Chris Sumner.
'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages
Scottish Fire and Rescue. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue. sent in by SFRS media team
Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
Request CR00000 A96 between Inverurie and Huntly. Just at the turning for Huntly station. Taken 12/11/20
Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire

Editor's Picks