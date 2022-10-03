‘Massive spending cuts will still be needed’ despite Chancellor’s U-turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Massive spending cuts will still be needed’ despite Chancellor’s U-turn

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 12:04 pm Updated: October 3, 2022, 1:53 pm
Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Chancellor’s U-turn on his plans to axe the 45p tax rate will do little to ease the pressure on the UK’s public finances and the mini-budget plans will still help the richest households the most, think tank experts have warned.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), said the cut to the 45% rate on earnings over £150,000 was the “smallest part” of the mini-budget, representing around £2 billion of the £45 billion in tax cuts.

He warned the about-turn will not prevent the Government from putting the UK’s already creaking public finances on an “unsustainable footing” and said mammoth spending cuts will still be needed.

He tweeted: “From a fiscal point of view, important to remember cut to 45p rate was just about smallest part of the mini budget.

“What was a £45 billion tax cutting package is now a £43 billion package.

“This U turn has, in itself, essentially no effect on fiscal sustainability.”

He added that while the pound has rebounded after the rethink, underlying worries over the unfunded tax cuts remain and Mr Kwarteng will still have to address these fears in his November fiscal statement or face further market turmoil.

“The Chancellor still has a lot of work to do if he is to display a credible commitment to fiscal sustainability,” said Mr Johnson.

“Unless he also U-turns on some of his other, much larger tax announcements, he will have no option but to consider cuts to public spending: to social security, investment projects, or public services.

“On the latter, the Chancellor has indicated that departments’ cash spending plans that run to 2024-25 will be left unchanged, which amounts to a real-terms cut in their generosity in the face of higher inflation.

“This will squeeze public services, but will not be enough to plug the fiscal hole the Chancellor has created for himself.”

The Resolution Foundation think tank said that the richest 5% of British households are still set to gain £3,500 on average next year from the wider tax cuts announced in the mini-budget.

This is almost 40 times more than the £90 cash gain for the poorest households.

Lalitha Try, researcher at the Resolution Foundation, said: “The top are still the main winners, and the scale of spending cuts required to pay for them is largely unaffected.

“Despite today’s U-turn, the richest 5% of households still stand to gain far more than the entire bottom half of the income distribution combined.”

The think tank’s chief executive Torsten Bell also warned that while the U-turn will help with internal and wider political pressure on the Government, it “doesn’t change the big picture of a £40 billion package of unfunded tax cuts which drove the market reaction” or avoid the “big spending cuts that will follow”.

He called Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget “the biggest unforced economic policy error of my lifetime” in the wake of the market reaction.

Last week, the Resolution Foundation said the Government may be forced to return to the type of spending cuts not seen since the days when George Osborne was Conservative chancellor.

It predicts that, without the OBR forecasting faster growth in the years ahead, the Government is likely to need to tighten fiscal spending by £37 billion to £47 billion for debt to be falling by 2026-27.

