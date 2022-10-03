PM’s economic adviser insists he warned her on mini-budget in spat with Kwarteng

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PM’s economic adviser insists he warned her on mini-budget in spat with Kwarteng

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 12:11 pm
Gerard Lyons is Prime Minister Liz Truss's external economics adviser
Gerard Lyons is Prime Minister Liz Truss’s external economics adviser (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Liz Truss’s external economics adviser has insisted he warned her and the Chancellor about the risks of their mini-budget after Kwasi Kwarteng claimed he had not.

Mr Kwarteng told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday that he could not “remember” being warned by economist Gerard Lyons that the financial markets would not tolerate unfunded tax cuts.

Asked about the Chancellor’s claim, Mr Lyons told the PA news agency: “Well that’s incorrect. I was very clear.”

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss during the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The £45 billion tax-cutting package announced by Mr Kwarteng on September 23 triggered turmoil in the City, sending the pound plummeting to historic lows and the cost of Government borrowing and mortgage rates soaring.

The most controversial measure was the scrapping of the top rate of income tax for the highest earners, a plan Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng have abandoned in a dramatic U-turn.

Asked if he was pleased about the U-turn on axing the 45% rate on earnings over £150,000, Mr Lyons said: “I have no view on the U-turn.

“I was critical of that immediately after the mini-statement and said so publicly on the record, but it’s up to them what they do in terms of U-turns.”

Mr Lyons, chief economic strategist at Netwealth, previously said that the Chancellor “overstepped the mark” with his mini-budget and failed to adequately prepare the markets ahead of his announcement.

The spat adds to the pressure Mr Kwarteng is under in the wake of the U-turn, which will be seen as a massive blow to his authority, coming a little over a week after the tax cut was announced in the mini-budget and just a month into Ms Truss’s premiership.

Mr Lyons also told a fringe event at the Tory conference in Birmingham that most developments in UK financial markets last week were “wrongly” attributed to Mr Kwarteng’s fiscal statement.

He said: “The challenge last week was in the wake of the mini-budget, it seemed that most if not all of the developments in UK financial markets were attributed to the mini-budget wrongly.

“For instance, global markets were moving quite significantly last week. The dollar, actually sterling did pretty well against the dollar last week, but the dollar has been strong across the board, interest rate expectations globally have risen.

“So even if there had not been a mini-budget, it’s likely that we would’ve seen significant movements in markets last week in the UK, because that’s what was happening globally.”

