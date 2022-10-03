Stewart: Voices of lived experience ‘very important’ in setting up care service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stewart: Voices of lived experience ‘very important’ in setting up care service

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 12:31 pm
Social care users, families, carers and staff will have the opportunity to share their thoughts about a National Care Service throughout the day at the forum in Perth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Social care users, families, carers and staff will have the opportunity to share their thoughts about a National Care Service throughout the day at the forum in Perth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The voices of lived experience are “very important” in the process of setting up a new National Care Service, a Scottish Government minister has said.

Social care minister Kevin Stewart was at the first National Care Service Forum in Perth on Monday.

The event will give social care users, families, carers and staff the opportunity to share their thoughts about the proposed service, with more than 500 people expected to attend.

Mr Stewart said he felt people would “grasp” the opportunity to tell the Scottish Government “exactly what they think about what the future should hold”.

Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “Sometimes the voices of lived experience don’t feel that they’re listened to enough.

“They want to see the eradication of postcode lotteries of care, which we want to do by putting in place national high-quality standards.

“They want to see care delivered locally and flexibly, which will continue, but what they definitely want to see is more accountability.

“They want to see ministerial accountability in all of this, and I’m sure that there will be many more topics covered during the course of today’s discussion.”

The SNP MSP said it is “absolutely imperative that we continue to listen”, and hopes the forum will become an annual event as the National Care Service is formed.

Activist, artist and filmmaker Kiana Kalantar-Hormozi addressed the forum on Monday morning.

Ms Kalantar-Hormozi has spinal muscular atrophy type 2 and relies on 24-hour social care support to live independently.

She told PA she hoped to challenge attitudes towards disability and support.

“Over the past few years I’ve gotten involved in activism because of the social care issues that I’ve had,” she said, “so I’m hoping that today’s a chance to highlight those issues, and actually take action on the future for national care.”

Ms Kalantar-Hormozi added that conversations around setting up a National Care Service should be led by those who have lived experience.

“It’s really important for everyone to work together,” she said.

“But I do have to say, in my personal opinion, I think disabled people should be the ones leading the conversation rather than other non-disabled people, because at the end of the day, it’s about lived experience, and every person knows what works for them.

“I think, for me, this is an opportunity to highlight the need for disabled people to step up and have their voices heard.”

The proposed National Care Service is being created after an independent review of adult social care services in 2021, which recommended reforming social care in Scotland and strengthening national accountability for social care support.

The National Care Service (Scotland) Bill is being considered at Holyrood, with the legislation setting out to consolidate social care services under a national body divided into regional boards similar to the NHS.

