EU and UK officials offer warm words ahead of Northern Ireland Protocol talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

EU and UK officials offer warm words ahead of Northern Ireland Protocol talks

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 1:19 pm Updated: October 3, 2022, 7:37 pm
Talks between the UK and EU have stalled in recent months (Jane Barlow/PA)
Talks between the UK and EU have stalled in recent months (Jane Barlow/PA)

UK and EU officials have signalled they are willing to resolve the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

European Commission (EC) spokesman Daniel Ferrie confirmed the two sides will meet this week for technical level talks, adding the EU will approach them “constructively” and it remains “committed to finding joint solutions”.

New Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker also insisted he is “convinced” London and Brussels can “get a deal which works for everyone” if they enter talks without pre-conditions and “together in a spirit of goodwill”.

Mr Baker, a strident Brexit supporter, said he is happy to eat humble pie in a bid to improve the broken relationship between Britain and Ireland.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as part of the Withdrawal Agreement and sought to avoid a hard border with Ireland post-Brexit.

But the arrangements have created trade barriers on goods being shipped from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

The protocol is vehemently opposed by many unionists in Northern Ireland and the DUP is currently blocking the formation of a powersharing executive in Belfast in protest.

Talks between the UK and EU have stalled in recent months although Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and the EC’s Maros Sefcovic enjoyed a “good conversation” on Friday.

Mr Ferrie told reporters: “They both agreed that solutions needed to be found around the protocol.

“There will be technical level talks, discussions, exchanges this week, the details of which of course need to be worked out.

“All I would do is underline from our side that the EU is committed to joint efforts, it’s committed to finding joint solutions, we need to find these solutions to bring predictability, certainty to people in Northern Ireland.

“And I think in general, if you look back, it’s fair to say the EU has always approached these talks constructively and we will continue to do so.”

Prime Minister Liz Truss said she wants a settlement which “works for everybody”.

She told UTV: “We recognise that the EU have legitimate interests in protecting the single market.

“We have got to make sure we share commercial data, we want to make sure that the arrangements work for their concerns as well as our concerns.

“We have to have something that works for everybody, I am clear about that.”

UK minister Mr Baker on Sunday apologised for his previous “ferocious” stance on negotiations with the EU and acknowledged “humility” is required to restore relationships with the EU and Ireland.

Mr Baker, formerly a member of the pro-Brexit European Research Group of MPs, told Irish broadcaster RTE Radio 1’s Morning Ireland programme on Monday: “I’m very convinced that, if we get into a negotiation, without pre-conditions, and together in a spirit of goodwill, we can de-escalate this problem and we can get a deal which works for everyone, respecting everyone’s legitimate interests, north-south and east-west.

“And that really is why, if I have to eat a bit of humble pie in order to restore broken relationships to get that done, well, I’m happy to eat a bit of humble pie.”

Legislation to enable the UK Government to effectively tear up parts of the protocol is to return to Parliament on October 11.

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill has already cleared the House of Commons and will be debated at second reading by the House of Lords, which is expected to consider it at length, next week.

Mr Ferrie, pressed about Mr Baker’s remarks and asked if the EU is willing to engage in fast-track negotiations while the Bill exists, said: “I think we’ve shown now for a long time that we are constructive, we’re open to finding solutions, we have come up with ideas as to how we can overcome some of the challenges related to the implementation of the protocol.

“We stand ready, we have been standing ready for a long time now to find those solutions, to negotiate, that’s all I can say.

“I’m not particularly fussed about terminology around one or other type of talk. There will be technical level colleagues and experts discussing this week and we’ll take it from there.”

Thomas Byrne, the Irish Minister for European Affairs, welcomed the change in the “mood music” but warned that both sides had been here before.

“What we need to see this week… we have had the good political atmospherics. By the way, we have had them before, but I think it is probably stronger now.

“We have got to make sure that the technical talks, which I believe are due to start this week between the EU and the UK, that they move on. Because that is where we fell down the last time.”

For Labour, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said the UK Government “must not squander” the opportunity to make progress on the protocol.

He said: “The last thing the UK needs, in the middle of a fiscal crisis the Conservatives have created, is new trade barriers with the EU.

“For months, Labour has been calling for the Government to get round the negotiating table with the EU to fix the bad deal it negotiated.

“There is a window now the Government must not squander. With hard work and compromise on all sides, a deal is achievable to end this damaging, self-inflicted stand-off.”

Former deputy prime minister Lord Heseltine said the Government should pull the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, warning it would get “massacred” in the House of Lords.

He told a European Movement fringe event at the Conservative Party conference: “I think if our leadership, if the Government is looking for a U-turn, it should pull the legislation from the House of Lords tomorrow.

“It’s going to get massacred in the House of Lords anyway.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)
Tories seek to shift focus from economy after U-turn humiliation
The figures were released to the Scottish Lib Dems under freedom of information legislation (Jane Barlow/PA)
3,600 people waited over eight hours for an ambulance, figures show
External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson will visit Paris this week (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Angus Robertson to highlight Auld Alliance on visit to Paris
The policy would be backdated to September 6 – the day it was announced (Jane Barlow/PA)
Emergency legislation on rent freeze to be debated
The Health Secretary is due to address MSPs on Tuesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Humza Yousaf to make NHS statement as sector braces for ‘challenging’ winter
Homeowners who end up struggling with their mortgage payments due to a job loss may have to build up significant arrears before help arrives, according to Sir Steve Webb (Yui Mok/PA)
Homeowners who lose job ‘may face initial lack of help with mortgage payments’
Home Secretary Suella Braverman is considering new laws on deportation (Aaron Chown/PA)
Braverman promises action to end ‘abuse’ of immigration rules
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly at the Conservative Party annual conference (Aaron Chown/PA)
Foreign Secretary: UK has strategic endurance to see Ukraine through to victory
Royal Navy warships are in the North Sea to protect cables (Royal Navy/MoD/PA)
MoD: Royal Navy frigate is in North Sea to protect underwater cables
Kemi Badenoch at the Conservative Party conference (Jacob King/PA)
Badenoch urges colleagues: We need to have dissent in a grown-up fashion

More from Press and Journal

Peterson control tower operations..
Peterson on track for net-zero at 27 sites by end of 2022
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County's attacking players
A series of timetable changes have been proposed by Stagecoach. Picture by Chris Sumner.
'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages
Scottish Fire and Rescue. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue. sent in by SFRS media team
Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
Request CR00000 A96 between Inverurie and Huntly. Just at the turning for Huntly station. Taken 12/11/20
Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire

Editor's Picks