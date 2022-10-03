Murphy warns against Tory ‘return to austerity’ after tax U-turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Murphy warns against Tory ‘return to austerity’ after tax U-turn

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 2:57 pm
Conor Murphy has responded to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision to abandon plans to abolish the top rate of income tax for the highest earners (Pater Morrison/PA)
Conor Murphy has responded to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision to abandon plans to abolish the top rate of income tax for the highest earners (Pater Morrison/PA)

There must be no return to austerity measures by the Government, Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy has warned.

Mr Murphy was responding following Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision to abandon plans to abolish the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.

Mr Kwarteng said “it is clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate has become a distraction”, adding “we get it, and we have listened”.

His U-turn came after several senior Tory MPs voiced their opposition to the plan, announced just 10 days ago in the mini-budget.

Sinn Fein minister Mr Murphy had been sharply critical of the mini-budget when it was delivered, accusing the Chancellor of “gambling” with public finances.

Responding to the Chancellor’s move on Monday, Mr Murphy said: “The decision to reverse this tax break for the super-wealthy is the right thing to do.

“Along with my counterparts in Scotland and Wales I have been calling for the immediate reversal of this indefensible decision.

“However a completely different approach is required if the Chancellor is to mitigate the economic turmoil created by his mini-budget.

“With no credible plan to fund his programme of tax cuts which largely benefit the well-off, there is a fear that there will be a return to austerity measures.

“That would only add to the hardship being faced by people and small businesses.”

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng speaking to the media ahead of the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Murphy added: “The Westminster Government should instead increase social security benefits to support low-income households with the higher costs they will face this winter.

“Public services are under huge pressure with rising prices, energy costs and the impact of inflation eroding available funding.

“Additional funding must be provided to enable continued delivery of public services, and a fair pay rise for public sector workers.

“The mini-budget is already set to increase mortgage costs for thousands of homeowners.

“A completely different approach must be adopted by the British Government if people are to keep their homes warm and if businesses are to keep their lights on.”

