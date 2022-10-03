Truss promises station in Bradford as part of Northern Powerhouse Rail plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss promises station in Bradford as part of Northern Powerhouse Rail plans

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 5:58 pm Updated: October 3, 2022, 6:27 pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Aaron Chown/PA)

Liz Truss has said Bradford will get a new station on the high-speed railway line to be built between Liverpool and Hull.

In an interview with ITV Calendar filmed on Sunday afternoon, the Prime Minister was asked if her commitment to deliver Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) in full meant a new line from Liverpool to Hull with a stop in the West Yorkshire city.

“It does,” she replied. “It will stop at Bradford. I’m very clear about that.”

The Prime Minister has previously indicated she would reverse the decision to curtail NPR, a scheme to improve rail connections between Liverpool and Leeds.

Transport for the North, which advises the Government on the region’s transport needs, recommended that new lines should be built between the cities.

But the Government’s Integrated Rail Plan sparked outrage among northern leaders in November last year when it revealed that a new line would only be built on one section, with the rest of the route getting enhancements to existing lines.

Bradford and Hull were both excluded.

Ms Truss said the Government will set out the timetable to deliver NPR “in due course”.

West Yorkshire’s Mayor Tracy Brabin welcomed the move.

“This latest U-turn is good news for Bradford and West Yorkshire. It’s something we have been calling for for a long time,” she tweeted.

“We’ve heard the promises before from previous governments, but I look forward to working with Government to deliver it as soon as possible.”

Labour’s shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh was less confident Ms Truss would follow through on her pledge.

She tweeted: “The Tories have promised *60* times to deliver HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail in full.

“At every opportunity they’ve failed.

“Given Liz Truss’s short record so far as PM, we’ll believe it when we see it.”

In the interview, Ms Truss also vowed to “engage with all parties” in an effort to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport which is due to close.

“I’m very disappointed to hear what’s been announced about the airport. And what I want to do is make sure we engage with all parties to see how we can find a way forward. Regional airports are incredibly important,” she said.

She and the Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan “will be saying more” after the talks.

Ms Trevelyan told a Tory conference fringe event on Monday that “for 20 years this has not been a profitable airport”.

“We’re not going to go and buy the airport, that’s not what this Government’s about,” she said.

On fracking, the Prime Minister vowed that the Government “will only go ahead in areas of local support”.

“That is something the Business Secretary is looking at to make sure that any fracking that does go ahead does command support of local people,” Ms Truss told ITV Calendar, without going into detail on how local consent will be measured.

