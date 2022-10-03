No reason why Stormont should not be re-established now – PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

No reason why Stormont should not be re-established now – PM

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 7:19 pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss said she believed the Stormont institutions should be operating now (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss said she believed the Stormont institutions should be operating now (Aaron Chown/PA)

There is no reason why an Assembly and Executive should not be re-established at Stormont now, Prime Minister Liz Truss has said.

Ms Truss has also said that she wants a settlement with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol which “works for everybody”.

The powersharing institutions at Stormont have been dormant for months due to a DUP protest against the terms of the protocol, which created trade barriers on goods being shipped from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as part of the Withdrawal Agreement and sought to avoid a hard border with Ireland post-Brexit, but is deeply unpopular with unionists.

The Government has introduced controversial legislation which would effectively allow ministers to over-ride many aspects of the trading arrangement.

UK and EU officials are due to meet later this week as part of the latest attempt to resolve the protocol impasse.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Assembly and Executive at Stormont are currently not meeting (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Prime Minister said in an interview with UTV that the Stormont institutions should be operating while the negotiations and the progress of the bill continue.

She said: “What I want to see is the Assembly and the Executive re-established in Northern Ireland because the people of Northern Ireland need a government.

“I strongly encourage the parties in Northern Ireland to get on with that.

“I would like to see the Assembly established and the Executive established. I see no reason why that can’t happen now.”

Current legislation states that if Stormont is not restored by October 28, then Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris should call a new election.

Asked if there would be an election if the Stormont powersharing institutions are not restored, Ms Truss replied: “Yes, there will.”

She said: “All of the points that we identified in the (NI Protocol) bill are genuine issues for people in Northern Ireland.

“Whether it is the ability to transfer goods freely between east and west, whether it is about people in Northern Ireland getting the same tax benefits.

“These are really important issues and when we designed the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill we were doing it on the basis of addressing the very real issues.

“We also recognise that the EU have legitimate interests in protecting the single market.

“We have got to make sure we share commercial data, we want to make sure that the arrangements work for their concerns as well as our concerns.

“We have to have something that works for everybody, I am clear about that.

“But we also have to have something which protects the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Kemi Badenoch at the Conservative Party conference (Jacob King/PA)
Badenoch urges colleagues: We need to have dissent in a grown-up fashion
Jacob Rees-Mogg speaking at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham (Aaron Chown/PA)
UK’s first prototype fusion energy plant to be built by 2040 – Rees-Mogg
Kwasi Kwarteng said he is ‘not committed to any spending’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
Chancellor under pressure to back benefits increase
Lord Frost said there was ‘no alternative’ to ‘very significant free marketisation’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Focus on less controversial reforms, Frost tells PM
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Aaron Chown/PA)
Truss promises station in Bradford as part of Northern Powerhouse Rail plans
The Royal Yacht Britannia at anchor off the Cayman Islands (PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg sinks Boris Johnson’s plan for a new royal yacht
Kwasi Kwarteng said it had been a ‘tough’ day (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kwarteng shrugs off ‘little turbulence’ after U-turn over tax cut for rich
Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena (Aaron Chown/PA)
Environment Secretary: Water firms to face fines up to £250m for sewage dumping
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng speaking ahead of the Conservative Party annual conference (Aaron Chown/PA)
Kwarteng acknowledges ‘tough’ day after U-turn over tax cut for rich
Only 275,000 daytime visitors went to central London on July 19 when temperatures hit 40C (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
July heatwave hit London economy as footfall plunged, Sadiq Khan says

More from Press and Journal

Electric car charging station. Image: Shutterstock ID 1146232301.
Electric vehicle drivers will be left stranded if network of EV charging points are…
Request CR00000 A96 between Inverurie and Huntly. Just at the turning for Huntly station. Taken 12/11/20
Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire
Watch highlights of both the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and North of Scotland Cup finals with #HighlandLeagueWeekly!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of the 2022/23 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and North…
Click on the interactive images in the below article to see before-and-after images of what the future of Aberdeen could look like under the new proposals.
10 before-and-after interactive images show new Aberdeen city centre vision
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 DO NOT USE UNTIL EVIDENCE GIVEN. Rosemary MacDowell, wife of William (Bill) MacDowell at Inverness High Court.
Wife of Renee MacRae killer unlikely to face her own criminal prosecution
Jack Codona is bringing a video game-themed bar to the Union Street site once occupied by Espionage. Supplied by Mhorvan Park/DCT
First look at £1m plans for US-style retro 'barcade' at former Aberdeen nightclub

Editor's Picks