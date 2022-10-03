Humza Yousaf to make NHS statement as sector braces for ‘challenging’ winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Humza Yousaf to make NHS statement as sector braces for ‘challenging’ winter

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 12:03 am
The Health Secretary is due to address MSPs on Tuesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Health Secretary is due to address MSPs on Tuesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland’s Health Secretary will make a statement on NHS planning for the winter as he said the coming months will be “extremely challenging”.

Humza Yousaf will address MSPs on Tuesday, detailing measures the Scottish Government will take to support the health care system over the winter, as well as updating on progress of the NHS recovery plan announced last year.

His statement at Holyrood will come in the hours after official figures on A&E waiting times and delayed discharges are released – areas where the health service has struggled in recent months.

Before the statement, Mr Yousaf said: “As we enter the winter period it is vital that we maximise and enhance the capacity of the NHS.

“Given the scale of the escalating cost-of-living crisis, combined with the continued uncertainty posed by Covid and a possible resurgence of flu, the winter ahead will be extremely challenging for services.

“Later today I will outline measures we are taking to support winter resilience across our health and care system, ensuring people get the right care they need at the right time and in the most appropriate setting.

“I will also provide our first annual update on the progress of our NHS recovery plan.

“Our NHS and social care staff are key to ensuring we deliver high-quality care for the public throughout winter and I would like to thank them for their continued efforts in the face of sustained pressure on our services.”

Mr Yousaf has been under pressure in recent months to improve the performance of the NHS, with the number of people in A&E being seen within the four-hour standard set by government rising from a record low of 63.5% to 66.2% in figures released last week.

The statistics had been in decline since the middle of last year.

Delayed discharges rose by 8% to a daily average of 1,806 people in July compared with June and now sit above the pre-pandemic number.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

There were 1,746 people delayed in hospitals across Scotland in August (Peter Byrne/PA)
Number of delayed days in hospital increases by more than 20% in past year
During August, 10.2% of all planned operations were cancelled the day before or on the day the patient was due to be treated (Peter Byrne/PA)
Nearly 900 operations cancelled by hospitals in August
Woman with thyroid problem holding onto her throat with both hands in pain next to the 'health explainer' logo
Aberdeen surgeon explains everything you need to know about thyroid problems
New data on STIs in England reveals leap in syphilis cases (Niall Carson/PA)
‘Marked’ rise in syphilis cases – report
A person walks past the Covid memorial wall in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Covid-19 deaths remain on downwards trend despite rise in infections
Use of drugs by young people has increased by 50% since Covid-19 restrictions ended, according to new data (Alamy/PA)
Youth drug use has risen by 50% since end of pandemic measures – survey
London Air Ambulance has launched a fundraising appeal as it races against time to replace its old fleet of helicopters (Doug Peters/PA)
London Air Ambulance launches urgent appeal to fund helicopters replacement
Jennifer Roberts, whose nine-year-old daughter Claire died of hyponatraemia on 23 October 1996 (Brian Lawless/PA)
Doctor accused of ‘cover up’ over schoolgirl’s death ‘will not give evidence’
To go with story by Derry Alldritt. Raigmore Hospital has received a positive report following an inspection in June. Picture shows; Raigmore and Pam Dudek. n/a. Supplied by Supplied Date; 15/07/2021; b73426c7-8eef-4397-a178-eb8cdef3f9a2
NHS Highland spends 'eye-watering' £2 million a month on agency staff and locums
There are a number of ways to treat cystitis. Photo: Shutterstock
Health: How to take the sting out of cystitis

More from Press and Journal

First steel cut on Islay's new ferries. Image: CMal/ Clarke Communications.
First major milestone in build of Islay ferries
Spice Tandoori restaurant with staff standing by the bar
Elgin's Spice Tandoori wins Scotland's Regional Restaurant of the Year award
CR0038592 NesCol graduations at Music Hall in Aberdeen. Pictured is Amanda Charteris cor Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............04/10/22
NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it's never too late to follow your dreams
Professor Keith Bender.
Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared 'purely ideological'
Dorothy Burke holding her trophy for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen
Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People's Champion
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents

Editor's Picks