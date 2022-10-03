Angus Robertson to highlight Auld Alliance on visit to Paris

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s External Affairs Secretary hopes to highlight the country’s centuries-old friendship with France as he visits Paris this week.

Angus Robertson will discuss climate goals, economic ties and culture with French ministers and representatives of Unesco on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mr Robertson is also set to unveil a plaque in Les Invalides to commemorate all Scottish soldiers who have fought on French soil since the Vieille Alliance Treaty of 1295.

The Edinburgh Central MSP said: “Scotland has a long-standing relationship with France and we will continue to discuss our shared approach to global challenges such as food security, biodiversity, energy transition and security.

“This visit is also an opportunity to strength our connections between business and academia and I’m looking forward to engaging with the minister for Europe Laurence Boone, along with the minister of culture Rima Abdul-Malak and Unesco officials on our shared cultural interests.

“It will also be an honour to join the French secretary of state for veterans and remembrance in unveiling a plaque to commemorate Scottish soldiers at Les Invalides, one of the French military’s most symbolic monuments.”