Truss defends Government record amid concerns about rising interest rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Truss defends Government record amid concerns about rising interest rates

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 11:47 am Updated: October 4, 2022, 12:01 pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to a construction site for a medical innovation in Birmingham (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to a construction site for a medical innovation in Birmingham (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liz Truss has said the Government will do “what we can” to support households over the coming months, amid growing concerns about the pressure rising interest rates will put on millions of people across the country.

The Prime Minister insisted that her Government would be there to help households through the cost-of-living crisis, but also pointed to her and the Chancellor’s dash for growth as the antidote to some of the problems facing the country.

But Ms Truss, who in recent days has been forced into two major U-turns amid backbench outcry over Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, offered no specific reassurances for households who could be facing a steep rise in interest rates in the weeks and months to come.

Speaking to broadcasters as she attends a fractious Conservative Party conference, she said the Government would do “what we can to help people”.

Prime Minister Liz Truss arriving at the Hyatt hotel in Birmingham during day three of the Conservative Party annual conference
Prime Minister Liz Truss arriving at the Hyatt hotel in Birmingham during day three of the Conservative Party annual conference (Jacob King/PA)

Asked if the Government might be able to help struggling households, she acknowledged that people are “worried” about the cost of living and rising inflation, but once again said that interest rates were a decision for the Bank of England.

There is an expectation that the Bank of England could feel compelled to step in with another interest rate rise in the weeks to come, following the Chancellor’s mini-budget last month, in order to further calm the markets.

Such a move would only add further pressure to homeowners and those trying to buy a house.

Ms Truss defended the measures her administration had taken so far on the cost of living.

“That’s why we have acted decisively on the energy price guarantee. We’re also doing what we can to help homeowners through stamp duty reductions. The reality is, though, that interest rates are set by the independent Bank of England. They make those decisions on the basis of what’s happening with inflation and other factors. The energy intervention that we have done is likely to curb inflation by up to five points so that has a positive effect.

“But ultimately, what we’re seeing around the world in the wake of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war in Ukraine is interest rates rise. So the Federal Reserve, for example, has pushed up interest rates, so we will do what we can to support people. But ultimately, it is a decision for the independent Bank of England.”

Housing market
Rising interest rates could cause misery for millions of homeowners (Steve Parsons/PA)

Ms Truss, asked again if households could expect support, said: “I understand it’s a very, very worrying time for people. Let’s remember where we were four weeks ago, people were facing energy bills of up to £6,000.

“We’ve helped with those energy bills across the board. We’ve helped businesses who could face going out of business through a business energy scheme as well and we’re also reversing the increase in national insurance to put more money back in people’s pocket.

“So yes, these are difficult times but we will do as a Government what we can to help people get through at the same time as making sure we’re building the positive economy of the future, because ultimately it’s economic growth is going to deliver the higher wages, the greater opportunities for people that are going to enable us to succeed in the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss and Kwarteng face Commons bid to dock their pay over ‘gross mismanagement’
There are five gas pipelines which connect Britain to Norwegian oil fields (Yui Mok/PA)
Ministers exploring long-term gas deals with Norway and others, PM says
During August, 10.2% of all planned operations were cancelled the day before or on the day the patient was due to be treated (Peter Byrne/PA)
Nearly 900 operations cancelled by hospitals in August
A political battle is looming over whether welfare payments will be increased next April in line with soaring inflation (Joe Giddens/PA)
What could the looming benefits battle mean for households?
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Jacob King/PA)
PM resists speculation on state pension age rise but does not rule it out
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Channel migrants face ‘ban’ on claiming asylum in UK
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to a construction site for a medical innovation campus in Birmingham (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss and Kwarteng put on display of unity after U-turn over top rate of…
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt has told Prime Minister Liz Truss that it ‘makes sense’ for benefits payments to rise in line with inflation (Jacob King/PA)
Mordaunt: Raising benefits in line with inflation ‘makes sense’
Prime Minister Liz Truss arriving at the Hyatt hotel in Birmingham ahead of day three of the Conservative Party annual conference (Jacob King/PA)
Truss pledges ‘responsible’ approach to public finances as benefits battle looms
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)
Tories seek to shift focus from economy after U-turn humiliation

More from Press and Journal

Trucker Garry Tierney at the High Court in Glasgow where he pled guilty to driving his articulated lorry dangerously on the Nairn to Ballater road and colliding with Matthew Donnell on the wrong side of the road killing him instantly and severely injuring his wife Edith, he was remanded in custody
Lorry driver jailed for four years after killing Highland pensioner in head-on crash
The crash happened at around 11am today at Drumine. Image: Google Maps.
A96 closed near Inverness Airport following crash
Musician Tony Romaine had a devastating stroke six weeks ago. Image: Tony Romaine/ Facebook.
Highland singer Tony Romaine vows to get back behind microphone after devastating stroke
Pint of beer being poured.
North-east drink firms rise to challenge of latest consumer trends
Jack Sanders made his Cove Rangers debut on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Jack Sanders backs Cove Rangers to take on Championship title hopefuls Dundee
Proud Stornoway cove, Ronnie Morrison made Aberdeen his home.
A place to remember Ronnie Morrison: Stornoway man's Aberdeen love story

Editor's Picks