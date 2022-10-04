What could the looming benefits battle mean for households?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

What could the looming benefits battle mean for households?

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 12:01 pm
A political battle is looming over whether welfare payments will be increased next April in line with soaring inflation (Joe Giddens/PA)
A political battle is looming over whether welfare payments will be increased next April in line with soaring inflation (Joe Giddens/PA)

A political battle is looming over whether welfare payments will be increased next April in line with soaring inflation.

Here is a look at what it could mean for households.

– What is the controversy about?

Prime Minister Liz Truss has said no decision has yet been made on whether welfare payments will be increased in line with inflation.

There have been suggestions that benefits could instead increase in line with earnings, which are rising by around 5%, as opposed to inflation which is running at around 10%.

State pensions, however, normally have the protection of the “triple lock”, which guarantees that pensions are uprated by inflation, earnings or 2.5% – whichever is higher.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has said the Government is committed to the triple lock.

State pensions and benefits increased by 3.1% this year, after the triple lock was temporarily suspended for a year.

These benefits include working-age benefits, benefits to help with additional needs arising from disability, and carers’ benefits.

– Who receives benefits?

According to Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) statistics, 22 million people claimed some combination of DWP benefits in February 2022, of whom 30% claimed more than one benefit.

In the year to February 2022, the number of people receiving the state pension rose by 1.1% to reach 12.5 million.

Universal Credit (UC) has been gradually replacing some older-style working age benefits – and there were 5.7 million UC claimants at July this year.

Women, who often bear the brunt of caring responsibilities, made up 56% of people on UC in July.

UC is available to people on low incomes and those who are out of work. The employment rate for people on UC was 41% in June this year.

– What could the impact be if benefits were to rise in line with earnings instead of inflation?

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) recently calculated that if benefits were raised by about 5.4%, this would amount to the biggest permanent real-terms cut to the basic rate of benefits made in a single year. It said uprating benefits by 5.4% would mean that values are around 15% below their April 2016 level in real terms.

Katie Schmuecker, principal policy adviser for the JRF, said on Friday: “If the Government goes down this track it will be a devastating blow to low earners, families with children, those who are carers, sick or disabled.”

– What about wider wealth inequalities?

The Government is giving targeted cost-of-living support this winter to help those who may be particularly vulnerable, in addition to wider support.

As part of this, households receiving DWP benefits will receive the second part of a £650 cost-of-living payment from November 8, continuing through to November 23.

More than eight million households have already received the first cost-of-living payment, worth £326, which was sent out from July.

Meanwhile, the Resolution Foundation think tank has calculated that, despite the U-turn on the 45p tax rate for top earners, the richest 5% of households still stand to gain £3,500 on average next year from the tax cuts announced in the recent fiscal statement – nearly 40 times as much as the average £90 cash gain for the poorest fifth of households.

The Foundation’s analysis indicates that a quarter of the cash gains from the tax cuts package are going to the richest 5% of households.

– What has the Prime Minister said about why other benefits may not necessarily increase at the same rate as the state pension?

Pressed on the matter on LBC radio, Ms Truss said that for pensioners on a fixed income “it is quite hard to adjust”.

She added: “I think it’s a different situation for people who are in the position to be able to work.”

Ms Truss also told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I am very committed to supporting the most vulnerable”, adding: “We have to be fiscally responsible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng delivers his keynote speech to party members at the annual Conservative Party conference in Birmingham. Picture date: Monday October 3, 2022 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kwarteng: Mini-budget came in ‘high pressure’ period around Queen’s funeral
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg at a Tory conference fringe event (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rees-Mogg calls for ‘freedom for chocolate oranges’ in red tape bonfire
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to a construction site (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss says she ‘absolutely’ trusts Kwarteng after display of public unity
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to a construction site (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss battles to maintain Cabinet discipline amid U-turns and confusion
Sir Iain Duncan Smith has told a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference ‘it doesn’t make sense’ not to uprate benefits in line with inflation (Aaron Chown/PA)
Benefit cuts don’t make sense if you want growth, says Iain Duncan Smith
There were 1,746 people delayed in hospitals across Scotland in August (Peter Byrne/PA)
Number of delayed days in hospital increases by more than 20% in past year
Liz Truss said she still wants a top rate tax cut (Jacob King/PA)
Truss still wants to bring top rate of income tax down despite U-turn
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt spoke out about the level of benefits (Victoria Jones/PA)
Truss rules out sacking Mordaunt for speaking out over benefits rise
(Yui Mok/PA)
Pound hits two-week high as Chancellor ‘brings forward debt plan and forecast’
Barristers are set to vote on whether to end strike action after a pay offer from the Government (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Barristers to vote on whether to end strike action

More from Press and Journal

First steel cut on Islay's new ferries. Image: CMal/ Clarke Communications.
First major milestone in build of Islay ferries
Spice Tandoori restaurant with staff standing by the bar
Elgin's Spice Tandoori wins Scotland's Regional Restaurant of the Year award
CR0038592 NesCol graduations at Music Hall in Aberdeen. Pictured is Amanda Charteris cor Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............04/10/22
NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it's never too late to follow your dreams
Professor Keith Bender.
Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared 'purely ideological'
Dorothy Burke holding her trophy for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen
Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People's Champion
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents

Editor's Picks