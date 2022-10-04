Rees-Mogg calls for ‘freedom for chocolate oranges’ in red tape bonfire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Rees-Mogg calls for ‘freedom for chocolate oranges’ in red tape bonfire

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 2:30 pm
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg at a Tory conference fringe event (Aaron Chown/PA)
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg at a Tory conference fringe event (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jacob Rees-Mogg has called for “freedom for chocolate oranges” as he made the case for a red-tape bonfire.

At a Tory conference fringe event hosted by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), the Business Secretary joked that the new Government is more radical than the free-market think tank.

It was put to him that Prime Minister Liz Truss has vowed to review or repeal EU laws retained after Brexit by the end of 2023, earlier than the IEA’s recommendation of 2027.

“When the IEA becomes the Tory wets, we’re in a very good position in terms of Government,” Mr Rees-Mogg told the packed room.

“I think the repeal of all EU law by the end of 2023 is fantastically good.”

He argued that “ridiculous” current regulations set up “to protect the German manufacturing industry” stop the UK from importing “perfectly safe” vacuum cleaners from the US or South Korea.

The Government’s aim of an annual 2.5% trend rate of growth cannot be achieved without better regulation, he said.

Mr Rees-Mogg, who has six children, denied that he would slash every EU-derived rule because that would allow “children to go up chimneys”, joking that this would be “a good income stream” for his own family.

Railing against rules preventing supermarkets from promoting unhealthy foods near tills, the Cabinet minister urged shoppers to move chocolate oranges to the checkout as a “passive protest”.

He said: “May I encourage people as a passive protest to move the chocolate oranges to the checkout counter,” he told a packed room.

“Freedom for chocolate oranges is what I say.”

Appealing for financial regulations reform, Mr Rees-Mogg argued that “the problem we have at the moment is we regulate the honest and the crooks get away with it”.

He attacked pensions funds for the fallout from the Chancellor’s mini-budget, accusing them of speculating on “extraordinary derivatives”.

Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal statement left some pension funds on the brink of collapse and sparked wider market turmoil, sending the pound plummeting and interest rates soaring.

The Chancellor and Ms Truss have since U-turned on the most controversial measure, abolishing the 45% rate for the highest earners.

Asked how confident he is that the Government can restore its credibility among financial markets and the electorate, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “Oh it’s easy.

“Financial markets take their views on a daily basis.

“Financial markets aren’t the single Leviathan that people seem to think, they are trading decisions made by millions of actors on a daily basis.

“And in some way or another the euro’s managed to reassure investors.

“I wouldn’t believe it for too long.”

Arguing that the Government must make the case for its low-tax agenda, he lamented that “cutting taxes is not as easy as one might like it to be because the headline is that you’re increasing inequality”.

Mr Rees-Mogg also suggested regulations on nuclear power generation should be relaxed without risking nuclear safety.

He said he was not in favour of carbon tariffs, portraying it as a policy favoured by environmental activists who want people to live in “caves”.

“There is no prospect for this country having a system of energy that makes people cold and poor,” he said.

“That’s the sort of Green Party view of net zero, that we’re all sort of miserable … and dwell in caves.

“I’m no cave-dweller”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng delivers his keynote speech to party members at the annual Conservative Party conference in Birmingham. Picture date: Monday October 3, 2022 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kwarteng: Mini-budget came in ‘high pressure’ period around Queen’s funeral
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to a construction site (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss says she ‘absolutely’ trusts Kwarteng after display of public unity
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to a construction site (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss battles to maintain Cabinet discipline amid U-turns and confusion
Sir Iain Duncan Smith has told a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference ‘it doesn’t make sense’ not to uprate benefits in line with inflation (Aaron Chown/PA)
Benefit cuts don’t make sense if you want growth, says Iain Duncan Smith
There were 1,746 people delayed in hospitals across Scotland in August (Peter Byrne/PA)
Number of delayed days in hospital increases by more than 20% in past year
Liz Truss said she still wants a top rate tax cut (Jacob King/PA)
Truss still wants to bring top rate of income tax down despite U-turn
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt spoke out about the level of benefits (Victoria Jones/PA)
Truss rules out sacking Mordaunt for speaking out over benefits rise
(Yui Mok/PA)
Pound hits two-week high as Chancellor ‘brings forward debt plan and forecast’
Barristers are set to vote on whether to end strike action after a pay offer from the Government (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Barristers to vote on whether to end strike action
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss and Kwarteng face Commons bid to dock their pay over ‘gross mismanagement’

More from Press and Journal

First steel cut on Islay's new ferries. Image: CMal/ Clarke Communications.
First major milestone in build of Islay ferries
Spice Tandoori restaurant with staff standing by the bar
Elgin's Spice Tandoori wins Scotland's Regional Restaurant of the Year award
CR0038592 NesCol graduations at Music Hall in Aberdeen. Pictured is Amanda Charteris cor Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............04/10/22
NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it's never too late to follow your dreams
Professor Keith Bender.
Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared 'purely ideological'
Dorothy Burke holding her trophy for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen
Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People's Champion
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents

Editor's Picks