Heaton-Harris: Negotiated protocol solution can carry support of all communities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Heaton-Harris: Negotiated protocol solution can carry support of all communities

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 5:36 pm
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he believed a negotiated settlement over the NI Protocol was possible (Jacob King/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he believed a negotiated settlement over the NI Protocol was possible (Jacob King/PA)

A negotiated solution to issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol can carry the support of all communities in the region, Chris Heaton-Harris has said.

The Northern Ireland Secretary also reiterated that he intends to call an election if powersharing institutions at Stormont are not restored by October 28.

The Stormont Executive collapsed earlier this year after DUP First Minister Paul Givan resigned in protest at the post-Brexit protocol, which created trade barriers on goods being shipped from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as part of the Withdrawal Agreement and sought to avoid a hard border with Ireland post-Brexit, but is deeply unpopular with unionists.

The Westminster Government has introduced controversial legislation which would effectively allow ministers to override many aspects of the trading arrangement.

However, UK and EU officials are also due to meet later this week as part of the latest attempt to bring about a negotiated solution to the protocol impasse.

Current legislation states that Mr Heaton-Harris must call an election on October 28 if the Stormont institutions are not restored by then.

He told the BBC: “I am going to push that button.

“If there is no election, the executive is stumbling around in this stupor that it is now.

“It is really important to have an executive functioning.

“I think history tells us elections do change things in Northern Ireland.

“I am not going to pre-judge any election, but the primary legislation says that and I will call the election.

“I am not going to backtrack, this will be done.

“I exactly mean what I say and I will be calling an election on October 28.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Edwin Poots (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Heaton-Harris was speaking after a DUP minister warned that the political impasse over the protocol could lead to the “funeral of the Good Friday Agreement”.

Edwin Poots told RTE that his party would not return to Stormont until issues were resolved.

He said: “There will not be an assembly and there will not be institutions of the Good Friday Agreement whilst we have the protocol – the two things are incompatible.”

Mr Heaton-Harris responded: “I want to be in that position where we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement on April 10.

“I am talking to the unionist community as much as I am talking to anyone else.

“I fully intend to keep everybody appraised of where we are at all the way through this process.

“We are going to do our best to negotiate a solution.

“You have seen what we want to achieve in the legislation in the House. If negotiations break down, we have got the legislation going through.”

Mr Heaton-Harris insisted he believed a negotiated solution between the UK Government and the EU was possible.

He said: “I genuinely think if we get to a negotiated solution where I think the landing zone is, if that comes about, it will work for all communities in Northern Ireland.

“I am convinced it will have the support of the DUP.

“If we get the negotiated solution that we are after, it will carry the support of all communities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The pound has wiped out its gains from earlier in the day, falling in value against the US dollar following the Prime Minister’s speech at the Conservative Party conference (Dominic Lipinski/ PA)
Pound weakens and government borrowing costs rise again after Truss speech
Prime Minister Liz Truss after delivering her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham (Aaron Chown/PA)
Liz Truss: After a torrid Tory conference, what next for the Prime Minister?
The hospitality industry has been struggling amid the cost of living crisis (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Hospitality industry in worse place now than during pandemic, MSPs warned
Prime Minister Liz Truss with her husband Hugh O’Leary after delivering her keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference (Aaron Chown/PA)
‘Coup’, chaos and conflict: What we have learned from the Tory conference
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (right) and deputy leader Angela Rayner (2nd right) applauding at the end of the Labour party conference in Liverpool (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour hold on to strongest poll lead for more than two decades
Figures show the number of new homes built in Scotland has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels (PA)
Housebuilding increases but completions remain below pre-pandemic levels
(Nick Ansell/PA)
Record levels of violent and sex crime cases in courts backlog for over a…
A police pledge to attend all home burglaries has prompted warnings that it could pile pressure on officers and risks becoming another ‘box-ticking exercise’ unless ‘proper resources’ are provided. (Steve Parsons/PA)
Questions over plan for police to attend all home burglaries
Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Truss in move to restore discipline after fractious Tory conference
Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured vehicle as they drive between Izium and Lyman in Ukraine (Francisco Seco/AP)
Truss pledges to ‘stand with Ukrainian friends however long it takes’

Most Read

1
Lynne Gillan and her partner Malcolm Watson who own Nooks and Crannies, an award winning tearoom in Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A cracking apple pie, afternoon tea and loyal customers: How a Fraserburgh tearoom was…
2
Sarah Hawcutt.
Drink-driver confronted by members of public was almost SEVEN times limit
3
Jackie Hauley, left. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Carer took and shared photos of nursing home residents naked and using toilet
4
Albert Damean leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Aberdeen clubber’s vicious revenge attack on man who tried to calm late-night disturbance
5
BUSINESS PIC - Walkers shortbread, Aberlour. James Walker. Picture by Gordon Lennox 12/11/2014
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
6
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
7
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden. Image: Polaris Images
Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’
8
Picture by SANDY McCOOK various dates CR00 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at the High Court in Inverness during his trial for the murder of Renee MacRae in 1976. Accompanying him is his wife Rosemary.
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms
9
Could Captain Scarlet be the man/agent/puppet to save Union Street? P&J and Evening Express readers think the planned halo lights above the Granite Mile look like his fearsome enemies, the Mysterons. Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock/Aberdeen City Council
Readers react: Union Street designs spark calls for Captain Scarlet to stave off alien…
10
Glen Still took sharp bends in the opposing lane and sped through a school zone.
‘Immature’ driver raced through school zone and lost control of car

More from Press and Journal

marie cheyne swimming award
Aberdeenshire coach recognised for 'long-standing commitment' to making swimming accessible for children with disabilities
Scapa Distillery
Scapa Distillery seeks increase in alcohol sales as new tasting room and terrace take…
Aberdeen Women after their game against Rangers at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen Women to face Glasgow Women at Pittodrie as part of Scottish Women and…
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
The A96 road at Drumine near Inverness Airport was closed for about four hours on Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Man in hospital with serious injuries following A96 crash between van and tractor near…
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds 'die in' at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…

Editor's Picks