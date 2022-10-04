Kwarteng promotes ‘compassionate conservatism’ amid benefits row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kwarteng promotes ‘compassionate conservatism’ amid benefits row

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 8:13 pm
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng speaking at a Conservative Party conference fringe event (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng speaking at a Conservative Party conference fringe event (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Kwasi Kwarteng has stressed his attachment to “compassionate conservatism” while refusing to comment on the row over raising benefits in line with inflation.

The Chancellor also told a Conservative Party conference fringe event that things were going “very well” since he took on the job, and suggested his party could win the next general election despite Labour’s massive lead in the polls.

Amid bitter infighting at the annual gathering, members of the Cabinet were publicly urging Prime Minister Liz Truss to raise benefits in line with inflation rather than the lower measure of wages.

In a possible hint of his opinion on the matter, Mr Kwarteng said: “Compassionate conservatism I thought was a good phrase and it’s something that I always think about in terms of policy and I think we do have a duty to look after very vulnerable people.”

He said his mother, a Methodist, had inspired him.

But asked whether he would support uprating benefits in line with inflation, he replied: “I’m not going to get drawn into a debate about what we’re going to do on benefits.”

The Chancellor complained that “nobody’s talking about the energy intervention”, which he said was “critical” because of the Government’s “obligation to help vulnerable people”.

He told the event, hosted by the free-market Institute of Economic Affairs and TaxPayers’ Alliance think tanks, that his U-turn on abolishing the 45p tax rate for the highest earners was the right decision, as it was “drowning out too much of what I think was a very strong package”.

Earlier, Mr Kwarteng said the Queen’s death added to the “high-pressure” environment around the preparation of the mini-budget last month.

The Government was plunged into crisis in the wake of his plan being announced in the House of Commons, as the pound plunged to historic lows and the Bank of England was eventually forced to intervene to calm the markets.

Mr Kwarteng, in an interview with GB News, said it was important to place the mini-budget in the “context” of the Queen’s death and funeral.

He spoke about the frenzied few days ahead of the mini-budget when asked if he would have done anything differently.

He said: “It was a very quick time that we did it. And you have got to remember the context.

“What was extraordinary about that month was that we had a new Government and also we had the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, so we had a nation in mourning and then literally four days I think after the funeral, we had the mini-budget.

“It was high-speed, high-pressure environment and we could, as (former prime minister) David Cameron used to say, have prepared the pitch a bit better.”

But Mr Kwarteng also sought to downplay concerns, suggesting that stability could return to the UK economy in the next few weeks.

He denied that the policies contained in the £45 billion tax-cutting budget were “extreme”, instead labelling it a “bold” package that has helped to “shift” political debate.

He said: “No-one is arguing we should put up corporation tax, no-one is arguing that we shouldn’t have reversed the national insurance increase.

“I think we have shifted the debate and I am hopeful that over the next few weeks things will stabilise.”

The Government had succeeded in getting “everyone to talk about growth”, he told the conference fringe event.

“Not everyone agrees with some of the elements of the plan but everyone’s talking about growth.”

Striking an optimistic tone, Mr Kwarteng said he was “very proud” of his mini-budget.

Asked how his job as Chancellor was going three weeks in, he told the packed room: “Very well.”

He said the Conservatives could win the next general election despite Labour’s 33-point lead in the polls if his plan to grow the economy works.

“Polls do go up and down,” he said, adding that “two years is an eternity” in politics.

“I never predict victory because that’s hubris”.

