Truss: Not everyone will be in favour, but my plans will create a ‘new Britain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Truss: Not everyone will be in favour, but my plans will create a ‘new Britain’

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 10:02 pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives for the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Picture date: Monday October 3, 2022.
Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives for the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Picture date: Monday October 3, 2022.

Liz Truss will acknowledge her plans to reshape the country will cause “disruption” but she insists there can be no more “drift and delay” in the effort to boost economic growth.

In her first Tory conference speech as leader, she will defend her “new approach” which will “unleash the full potential of our great country”.

But the Prime Minister will face a tough task restoring Tory morale after a conference which has seen a U-turn over a totemic tax policy, Cabinet dissent and the threat of another major split over the level of benefits.

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

She will tell activists in Birmingham she hopes to create a “new Britain for a new era”, with an unashamedly pro-growth agenda – even though not everyone will be in favour of her methods.

Ms Truss will say: “For too long, our economy has not grown as strongly as it should have done.

“For too long, the political debate has been dominated by how we distribute a limited economic pie. Instead, we need to grow the pie so that everyone gets a bigger slice.

“That is why I am determined to take a new approach and break us out of this high-tax, low-growth cycle. That is what our plan is about: getting our economy growing and rebuilding Britain through reform.”

Elements of Ms Truss’ plan were set out in Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, a statement which led to market turbulence and an eventual U-turn over the plan to scrap the 45p rate of income tax for top earners.

But she will double down on her gamble in search of economic growth, arguing that it is the best route out of the current storm.

“The scale of the challenge is immense,” she will say.

“War in Europe for the first time in a generation. A more uncertain world in the aftermath of Covid. And a global economic crisis.

“That is why in Britain we need to do things differently.

“Whenever there is change, there is disruption. Not everyone will be in favour.

“But everyone will benefit from the result – a growing economy and a better future. That is what we have a clear plan to deliver.”

Alongside measures to boost growth, the Prime Minister will insist she will keep an iron grip on the nation’s finances, with a leaner state offering value for taxpayers’ money.

She will say: “This is a great country. But I know that we can do better and we must do better.

“We have huge talent across the country. We’re not making enough of it. To deliver this, we need to get Britain moving. We cannot have any more drift and delay at this vital time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss will say the ‘disruption’ from her plans to revive the country’s economy will be worth it as she battles to save her premiership after just a month in the job (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss puts faith in growth plan to quell Tory opposition and save premiership
The Child Poverty Action Group praised the Scottish Child Payment (Jane Barlow/PA)
Boost child payment in line with inflation, campaigners tell ministers
Ex-US president Donald Trump (PA)
Trump says Truss’s tax-cutting agenda ‘might be right’ for her
Home Secretary Suella Braverman gives a thumbs-up after her speech (Jacob King/PA)
Braverman says UK should leave European Convention on Human Rights
Steve Baker said he wanted to see the normalisation of politics in Northern Ireland (Jacob King/PA)
Fear of Sinn Fein obstacle to normalisation of NI politics – Baker
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Government ‘totally misguided in attacks on rights of slavery victims’
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng speaking at a Conservative Party conference fringe event (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kwarteng promotes ‘compassionate conservatism’ amid benefits row
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Jacob King/PA)
Police need to stop pandering to identity politics – Suella Braverman
The new laws will impose a blanket ban on anyone deemed entering the UK illegally from seeking refuge (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Channel migrants face ban on claiming asylum in UK
The Health Secretary made a statement in Holyrood on Tuesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Humza Yousaf announces NHS winter plan including funding for 1,000 staff

More from Press and Journal

Dean Emslie has been reported missing from Dundee. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Missing teenager last seen four days ago believed to have travelled to Aberdeen
Jim Walker.
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
Finstown traffic
Orkney council hits the brakes on Finstown speed limit proposals
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Scotland duty is chance for Aberdeen Women youngsters to test themselves against world’s best,…
CR0029744 Aberdeenshire Cup final between Formartine United and Fraserburgh at Harlaw Park, Inverurie Formartine in Red Fraserburgh in White / black Pic shows: Scott Barbour Celebrating Fraserburgh scoring second goal Picture by Paul Glendell 28/07/2021
Fraserburgh striker Scott Barbour closing in on goals record as he celebrates milestone appearance
New Nairn County manager Steven Mackay. Image: Kenny Macleod
New Nairn County boss Steven Mackay targets swift reaction as Inverurie Locos come calling

Editor's Picks