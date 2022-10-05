M People founder says band are ‘livid’ at use of song at Tory Party conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

M People founder says band are ‘livid’ at use of song at Tory Party conference

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 12:29 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 12:53 pm
M People in the 1990s (PA)
M People in the 1990s (PA)

M People founder Mike Pickering has said the band are “livid” that their song was used by Prime Minister Liz Truss on stage.

Ms Truss walked on to the stage at the Conservative Party conference to their 1990s hit Moving On Up, which features vocalist Heather Small, ahead of delivering her keynote speech.

The dance anthem, which was released by the Manchester-based band in 1993, peaked at number two on the UK singles chart.

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference (Jacob King/PA)

Pickering told the PA news agency: “They (the band) are livid. Heather’s boy James is a Labour councillor. Hopefully most people will know that they have pirated it off us.

“She won’t be around to use it again for very long. I would imagine.”

He added: “I am absolutely gutted by it because they are killing the live touring of bands and artists… I am Mancunian and getting from Manchester to London these days is harder than getting on to continental Europe.”

Pickering said the band had contacted their lawyers but been advised there was little that could be done.

He said: “The rest of the band have rung me: ‘For God sake, how can we stop it?’

“And we just rang the lawyers and they went, ‘You can’t actually stop it. We can send a letter to cease and desist but you can’t do it’.

“They can play what they like, which seems a bit weird to me.”

Ms Truss entered to the track’s famous chorus “Movin’ on up, nothin’ can stop me. Movin’ on up, you’re movin’ on out. Time to break free, nothing can stop me.”

The opening lyrics of the song read: “You’ve done me wrong, your time is up”, with the last line of the first verse saying: “Move right out of here, baby, go on pack your bags”.

Global Gift Gala 2017 – London
The son of the group’s lead singer Heather Small, James Small-Edwards, was elected as a Labour councillor in May (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Pickering added that Ms Truss should pay attention to the lyrics of the song.

He told PA: “I was just looking at the lyrics. It’s amazing. I hope she takes note. It’s about, ‘Go and pack your bags and get out’.”

The son of the group’s lead singer Heather Small, James Small-Edwards, was elected as a Labour councillor for Bayswater, west London, in May.

Following Ms Truss’s entrance, he tweeted: “An apt choice! This tired and out of touch Tory Government is indeed moving on out.”

Small has also previously shown her support for refugee charity Care 4 Calais’s #StopRwanda campaign.

Asked why he thought the song had been used, Pickering replied: “No-one said to them ‘Tony Blair and New Labour used that song all the time’ or ‘Heather’s son is a Labour councillor’ or ‘Mike is really vociferous on Twitter and social media about being an anti-Tory’.

“I don’t know why they have used it. They are so useless at everything. Who knows?”

Ms Truss personally selected Moving On Up for her walk-on music, according to her press secretary.

He said: “There was a range of options and she chose that one.”

The press secretary was unable to say whether the party had asked for permission, adding: “I don’t have detailed knowledge of how the licencing of this stuff works.”

When asked about Pickering’s criticism, the press secretary said: “I don’t know who he is.”

Boris Johnson previously used Friendly Fires’ track Blue Cassette as he walked out for the party conference last year.

The indie band later hit out at the then-prime minister, saying their “permission was not sought” to use the song and that they had asked their management to ensure it was not to be used again by the party.

