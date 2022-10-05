Liz Truss rails against ‘anti-growth coalition’ including speech hecklers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Liz Truss rails against ‘anti-growth coalition’ including speech hecklers

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 1:18 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 1:52 pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss railed against what she called an “anti-growth coalition” in her Tory conference speech (Jacob King/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss railed against what she called an “anti-growth coalition” in her Tory conference speech (Jacob King/PA)

Liz Truss launched a blistering attack on what she called the “anti-growth coalition”, a group of “enemies of enterprise” in which she included the protesters who disrupted her Tory conference speech.

The Prime Minister railed against those she accused of trying to hold back her pro-growth agenda, including Labour, “militant” unions, “Brexit deniers,” Extinction Rebellion and “some of the people we had in the hall earlier”.

Downing Street did not rule out that Jamie Oliver and independent think tanks were also part of the list of enemies.

Ms Truss was accused by some of those on the list of using her rant to obscure the real reasons for years of low growth.

During her first conference speech as Conservative Party leader, which was interrupted by heckling by Greenpeace protesters, Ms Truss accused her enemies of preferring to “talk on Twitter” than take tough decisions, and of taxiing “from north London townhouses to the BBC studio to dismiss anyone challenging the status quo”.

But she would not let them prevent her Government from pursuing its tax-slashing agenda to grow the British economy, she declared.

The Prime Minister told the packed hall: “I will not allow the anti-growth coalition to hold us back.

“Labour, the Lib Dems, the SNP, the militant unions, the vested interests dressed up as think tanks, the talking heads, the Brexit deniers, Extinction Rebellion and some of the people we had in the hall earlier.

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Greenpeace protesters interrupt Ms Truss’s Tory conference speech (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“The fact is they prefer protesting to doing. They prefer talking on Twitter to taking tough decisions.

“They taxi from north London townhouses to the BBC studio to dismiss anyone challenging the status quo.

“From broadcast to podcast, they peddle the same old answers.

“It’s always more taxes, more regulation and more meddling.

“Wrong, wrong, wrong.”

Ms Truss accused Labour leader Keir Starmer of wanting to “put extra taxes on the companies we need to invest in our energy security,” Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford in Wales of cancelling road-building projects, and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of refusing to build new nuclear power stations.

In response, Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “Ranting about an imaginary ‘anti growth coalition’ is just an attempt to obscure the hard reality that the biggest brake on UK growth is Brexit – and that’s on the Tories.”

In her speech, Ms Truss asked: “Have these people ever seen tax rises they don’t like or an industry they don’t want to control?”

“They don’t understand British people” because “they don’t face the same challenges as normal working people”, she claimed, adding that “their friends on the hard left tend to be the ones behind” strikes and protests.

The Prime Minister went on to declare that she is on the side of workers and commuters.

“The anti-growth coalition think the people who stick themselves to trains, roads and buildings are heroes.

“I say the real heroes are those who go to work, take responsibility and aspire to a better life for themselves and their families.

“And I am on their side.”

After her speech, the Prime Minister’s press secretary was asked which think tanks she likes.

“She obviously likes ones which are more on the centre-right of things,” he said.

He suggested there could be a scrapping of the planned ban of buy one, get one free offers, saying: “You’ll have to wait for announcements on that.”

With Jamie Oliver supporting that ban, the press secretary was asked if he is part of the anti-growth coalition.

“I’m not going to name individuals,” he responded, later adding: “Obviously people are free to voice their opinion but the economy has not been growing as it should be for a very long time. Why is that? There are obviously some people who influence certain policy decisions which isn’t conducive to growth.”

Liz Truss
Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech (Jacob King/PA)

Therese Coffey echoed the Prime Minister in branding the protesters in the conference hall as part of the group of enemies.

Asked how the demonstrators made it inside, the Deputy Prime Minister told BBC’s Politics Live: “I don’t know. Disappointing, but never mind. Dealt with, got on with it, and Liz showed her resolve.

“And exactly the sort of anti-growth coalition which she’s concerned is holding our country back.”

The Prime Minister’s tirade also drew criticism from union chiefs.

Rail, Maritime and Transport general secretary Mick Lynch said: “It is ironic that trade unions are labelled the anti-growth coalition when it is the Conservative Government who are cutting services, jobs and billions of pounds’ worth of investment from our railways.

“Unions represent the hopes and aspirations of ordinary working people across the country by winning better pay and conditions.

“Instead of maligning unions, the Prime Minister should turn her attention to the national rail dispute and help foster a negotiated settlement on job security, pay and working conditions.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said if Ms Truss really wanted to grow the economy, she “would not dismiss as ‘militant’ the nurses, drivers, refuse collectors, dockers and the tens of thousands of workers taking action on pay up and down the country so they can pay their bills and defend their families”.

She added: “In truth, it is trade unions delivering for working people. If Liz Truss thinks she can prevent us getting more money into pay packets and using all our (strength) to do that, she is yet again miscalculating and she will have a fight on her hands”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The hospitality industry has been struggling amid the cost of living crisis (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Hospitality industry in worse place now than during pandemic, MSPs warned
Prime Minister Liz Truss with her husband Hugh O’Leary after delivering her keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference (Aaron Chown/PA)
‘Coup’, chaos and conflict: What we have learned from the Tory conference
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (right) and deputy leader Angela Rayner (2nd right) applauding at the end of the Labour party conference in Liverpool (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour hold on to strongest poll lead for more than two decades
Figures show the number of new homes built in Scotland has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels (PA)
Housebuilding increases but completions remain below pre-pandemic levels
(Nick Ansell/PA)
Record levels of violent and sex crime cases in courts backlog for over a…
A police pledge to attend all home burglaries has prompted warnings that it could pile pressure on officers and risks becoming another ‘box-ticking exercise’ unless ‘proper resources’ are provided. (Steve Parsons/PA)
Questions over plan for police to attend all home burglaries
Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Truss in move to restore discipline after fractious Tory conference
Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured vehicle as they drive between Izium and Lyman in Ukraine (Francisco Seco/AP)
Truss pledges to ‘stand with Ukrainian friends however long it takes’
The demonstration during Prime Minister Liz Truss’ speech during the Conservative Party annual conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Greenpeace interrupts Truss speech to accuse PM of ‘shredding’ promises
M People in the 1990s (PA)
M People founder says band are ‘livid’ at use of song at Tory Party…

Most Read

1
Lynne Gillan and her partner Malcolm Watson who own Nooks and Crannies, an award winning tearoom in Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A cracking apple pie, afternoon tea and loyal customers: How a Fraserburgh tearoom was…
2
Sarah Hawcutt.
Drink-driver confronted by members of public was almost SEVEN times limit
3
Jackie Hauley, left. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Carer took and shared photos of nursing home residents naked and using toilet
4
Albert Damean leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Aberdeen clubber’s vicious revenge attack on man who tried to calm late-night disturbance
5
BUSINESS PIC - Walkers shortbread, Aberlour. James Walker. Picture by Gordon Lennox 12/11/2014
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
6
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
7
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden. Image: Polaris Images
Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’
8
Picture by SANDY McCOOK various dates CR00 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at the High Court in Inverness during his trial for the murder of Renee MacRae in 1976. Accompanying him is his wife Rosemary.
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms
9
Could Captain Scarlet be the man/agent/puppet to save Union Street? P&J and Evening Express readers think the planned halo lights above the Granite Mile look like his fearsome enemies, the Mysterons. Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock/Aberdeen City Council
Readers react: Union Street designs spark calls for Captain Scarlet to stave off alien…
10
Glen Still took sharp bends in the opposing lane and sped through a school zone.
‘Immature’ driver raced through school zone and lost control of car

More from Press and Journal

Anti-fracking demonstrators hold up a banner as Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference in Birmingham.
Truss speech at Tory conference targeted by anti-fracking protestors
The Apache-run Beryl Alpha platform.
300 workers vote for strikes across dozens of North Sea assets
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for 'family men' caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
Douglas Ross says potential Conservative leadership rivals should step up or own anonymous comments
: CR0038519 Stoneywood Paper Mill Stoneywood paper mill has been closed with immediate effect resulting in the loss of more than 400 jobs. Pictured is: the entrance to the paper mill ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell /2022
Administrators for Stoneywood mill step up hunt for buyer with 'urgent' appeal
Former Western Isles councillor Neil Beaton. Photo: Susy Macaulay
Tributes to former North Uist and Benbecula councillor Neil Beaton

Editor's Picks