Questions over plan for police to attend all home burglaries

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 1:49 pm
A police pledge to attend all home burglaries has prompted warnings that it could pile pressure on officers and risks becoming another ‘box-ticking exercise’ unless ‘proper resources’ are provided. (Steve Parsons/PA)
A police pledge to attend all home burglaries has prompted warnings that it could pile pressure on officers and risks becoming another “box-ticking exercise” unless “proper resources” are provided.

Police chiefs in England and Wales have promised forces will attend all residential thefts in a new set of standards they hope will result in more crimes being solved and more criminals prosecuted.

But some have questioned how the plan will work, warning that without proper resources it could put additional pressure on already stretched officers.

Ken Marsh, chairman of staff association the Metropolitan Police Federation, said the plan is “fundamentally a good idea” but called for clarity on how it will be resourced.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s a horrendous crime that leaves horrible effects on people and they should feel that it’s been treated correctly.

“It will put pressure on my colleagues because we’ve not yet seen how this is going to be played out in terms of the requirement and how many and how we go about it, but we’re not opposed to it all.”

Officers need the “correct equipment”, like tablets and mobiles, which would make it “far easier” to complete a crime report while attending the scene, he said as he issued a plea for forces to “modernise” to make police work more efficient, adding that there is still “far too much bureaucracy and paperwork that just isn’t necessary”.

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said: “It is devastating for victims that the overwhelming majority of burglaries go unsolved.

“While this is a positive step, without proper resources from the Government this pledge risks being nothing more than a box-ticking exercise.”

Chief constables will work to get the plan introduced “as soon as practically possible”, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said.

While some forces already have a policy in place to go to all home burglaries, others attend only where victims are vulnerable or elderly, or there are evidential lines of inquiry to be followed up.

Under the latest plan, forces will prioritise attendance where people’s homes have been burgled, rather than outbuildings and garden sheds.

The national decision comes after new Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said last week that officers will go to every reported burglary in London because the crime is “too serious an intrusion” for officers not to attend.

But the changes in policy are unlikely to be replicated in Scotland, where police respond based on the level of threat, risk and harm posed.

Coronavirus – Tue Jan 12, 2021
NPCC chairman Martin Hewitt said the move should see more burglaries solved and more offenders prosecuted (Leon Neal/PA)

NPCC chairman Martin Hewitt said: “The number of burglaries is at an all-time low – down 51% over the past decade due to increased investment by police and partners in preventing them happening in the first place.

“Wherever you live in England and Wales you can be confident the police will attend if you experience the invasion of a home burglary. This should see more burglaries solved and more offenders prosecuted.”

The proportion of crimes in England and Wales that end with a charge or court summons has fallen since 2015, reaching 5.6% in the year to March 2022, down from 7.1% the previous year.

A review by the College of Policing, which is responsible for setting policing standards, found that officers swiftly attending crime scenes can boost victim satisfaction and aid investigations as well as help prevent more offences, the NPCC said.

Public opinion and a report from police watchdog His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services’ (HMICFRS) on acquisitive crime were also taken into account before the decision was reached.

In her Conservative Party conference speech on Tuesday, Home Secretary Suella Braverman praised forces which are already promising to visit the scene of every burglary, telling delegates in Birmingham the “law-abiding majority expect every force to investigate every neighbourhood crime – and so do I”.

In a statement after the announcement she said she “wholeheartedly” welcomed the commitment, adding that getting back to common sense policing will “increase the public’s confidence in their local force” and send a clear message to criminals “that this is a high-risk crime which they won’t be getting away with”.

Editor's Picks