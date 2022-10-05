New poll sees support for Tories in Scotland fall to 12%

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Support for the Tories in Scotland has dropped to just 12%, according to a new poll – which also revealed just 8% of people north of the border think Liz Truss is doing a good job as Prime Minister.

The research, carried out by YouGov for The Times in Scotland, asked people how they would vote if there was a general election.

Backing for the Conservatives was down seven points from May and was the lowest Westminster rating for the party in any poll since February 2015.

Speaking about the fall in support for the Tories, elections expert and Strathclyde University professor Sir John Curtice told The Times: “The party looks once again like the minnow it was before its revival under the leadership of Ruth Davidson.”

Liz Truss became Prime Minister on September 6 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Meanwhile support for Labour increased by nine points to 31%, and while the SNP remained the most popular party with Scottish voters, support was down by one point to 45%.

Just a month after taking over at Downing Street Ms Truss recorded a net satisfaction rating of minus 70 among Scots, according to the poll – with this just one point better than Boris Johnson in his final weeks in office.

And with 8% of those questioned believing the new Prime Minister is doing a good job, the rating for Ms Truss was below the 17% who said this about Mr Johnson in May.

On the issue of Scottish independence, support for this was found to have increased by five points to 43%, with backing for remaining in the UK dropping one point to 45%, with 7% of voters undecided.

When “don’t knows” were removed from the polling, support for independence was at 49% while 51% favoured Scotland staying in the Union.

Pollsters YouGov interviewed 1,067 people aged 16 and older in Scotland for the research, which was carried out between September 30 and October 4.

SNP deputy Westminster leader Kirsten Oswald said the “economic crisis” shows Scotland needs independence “to escape Westminster control and get rid of the Tories for good”.

She added: “This poll shows voting SNP at the next election could wipe out every Tory MP in Scotland – and projects an increase in SNP seats and support for independence.”

Another poll released on Wednesday suggested Labour could see double the vote share of the Tories in Scotland at the next election.

A survey of 1,029 people conducted by Savanta ComRes for the Scotsman found Sir Keir Starmer’s party on 30%, up by five points since the previous poll at the end of June, compared to the Tories’ 15%, down by three points.

The SNP remained well ahead of the competition on 46% of the vote.

Voting intention in another Scottish independence referendum saw those in support of the union outnumber those against by 51% to 49%.

Nicola Sturgeon was the most popular politician in the poll, boasting a +12 net approval rating, followed by the +4 net rating of Sir Keir.

The Prime Minister’s net rating was -57, compared to -53 for her predecessor and -48 for Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

Ms Truss’ defeated Tory leadership rival Rishi Sunak, however, returned a net rating of -23.

The poll also published Holyrood voting intention, with little impact seen based on the last poll.

In Holyrood constituencies, the survey suggested the SNP would remain far ahead on 47%, followed by Labour on 25%, the Tories down one point to 17% and and the Lib Dems on 8%.

On the regional list, the SNP would garner 32% of votes, 26% for Labour, 19% for the Tories, 13% for the Greens and 8% for the Lib Dems.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said the poll showed “the people of Scotland want change and that change is coming”.

Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater said the poll “suggests that voters like what they are seeing from having Scottish Greens in government”.