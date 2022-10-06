Bank of England spends fraction of £65bn emergency gilt-buying programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bank of England spends fraction of £65bn emergency gilt-buying programme

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 12:25 pm
The Bank of England said that it has spent a fraction of the £65 billion gilt-buying programme launched last week (John Walton/ PA)
The Bank of England said that it has spent a fraction of the £65 billion gilt-buying programme launched last week (John Walton/ PA)

The Bank of England said it has spent just a fraction of the emergency £65 billion gilt-buying programme launched last week to prevent a “self-reinforcing spiral” in the wake of the mini-budget.

In a letter to Treasury Select Committee chairman Mel Stride, the Bank said it had stayed well within its daily limit of £5 billion in gilt purchases, which it was forced to begin after fears that some UK pension schemes were at risk of collapse.

It said it has spent £3.7 billion across six operations conducted so far, having reportedly bought no bonds on Tuesday and £22 million worth on Monday, and said it would be unwound in a “smooth and orderly fashion” once it comes to its scheduled end on October 14.

Sir Jon Cunliffe, the Bank’s deputy governor for financial stability, said: “Once the purchase programme is complete, the operation will be unwound in a smooth and orderly fashion once risks to market functioning are judged by the Bank to have subsided.

“The approach to unwind will depend, among other things, on the scale of actual purchases, the market conditions during those purchases and the market conditions when the purchases end.”

Responding to a letter from Mr Stride asking for greater clarity on why the Bank intervened and when it will come to an end, Sir Jon reiterated that there had been a risk of severe disruption of core markets and “widespread financial instability”.

But the Bank has not needed to spend anywhere near as much as it initially set aside for the programme, since it was announced on September 28.

It said it is working with the UK’s pensions and financial regulators to ensure that liability-driven investment (LDI) funds – an investment strategy used by final-salary pension schemes – are more resilient in light of current volatility in the financial markets.

In the letter, Sir Jon also shed light on the turmoil in gilt markets that preceded the unusual intervention.

He said that the speed and scale of the rise in gilt yields, which refers to the cost of government borrowing, was unprecedented and put pressure on funds.

He said: “The Bank was informed by a number of LDI fund managers that, at the prevailing yields, multiple LDI funds were likely to fall into negative net asset value

“As a result, it was likely that these funds would have to begin the process of winding up the following morning.

“In that eventuality, a large quantity of gilts, held as collateral by banks that had lent to these LDI funds, was likely to be sold on the market, driving a potentially self-reinforcing spiral and threatening severe disruption of core funding markets and consequent widespread financial instability.”

He added that staff at the Bank of England worked “overnight” to design an intervention strategy.

As a result of its intervention, 30-year gilt yields fell back down by more than 100 basis points.

However, in recent days, there has been a slight uptick in gilt yields again, with ten-year yields reaching just shy of 4% on Wednesday.

It came after the Prime Minister Liz Truss told the Conservative Party that the Government was laser focused on economic growth and has been forced to make “difficult but necessary” decisions to achieve it.

The Bank’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) is to publish its next financial policy and record on October 12.

