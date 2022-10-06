Banks call for more support on mortgages amid surging rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Banks call for more support on mortgages amid surging rates

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 4:43 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 7:29 pm
The UK’s biggest banks and building societies have discussed how they can better protect mortgage-holders and the most vulnerable customers during a meeting with the Chancellor on Thursday (Ian West/ PA)
The UK's biggest banks and building societies have discussed how they can better protect mortgage-holders and the most vulnerable customers during a meeting with the Chancellor on Thursday (Ian West/ PA)

Britain’s biggest lenders have pressed the Chancellor over a potential extension of the Government’s mortgage guarantee scheme amid surging interest rates.

Senior executives at high-street banks and building societies have discussed how they can better protect mortgage-holders and the most vulnerable customers during a meeting with the Chancellor on Thursday.

Lenders asked Kwasi Kwarteng to consider extending the mortgage guarantee scheme, which protects lenders against losses when lending to first-time buyers, the PA news agency understands.

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been asked by lenders to extend the mortgage guarantee scheme, PA understands (Aaron Chown/PA)

The scheme is designed to help creditworthy households who are struggling to save for higher mortgage deposits get on the housing ladder, by compensating lenders for a portion of any losses on defaults.

Several high-street banks have been part of the scheme, but it is due to come to an end in December.

Britain’s biggest building society, Nationwide, had never joined the Government scheme and launched its own support measures for first-time buyers with smaller deposits.

Bank chiefs also spoke to the Chancellor about how mortgage-holders can be better protected at a time when interest rates are being hiked up.

PA understands that Consumer Duty rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) were raised in the meeting, which require firms to end rip-off charges and fees and give customers information that is easier to understand and support when it is needed.

The financial watchdog had announced the plans in July and given financial services companies 12 months to implement new rules that are designed to better protect vulnerable customers.

However, banks have been battling against market volatility and swap rates – which mortgage pricing is based on – increasing at unprecedented levels in response to the current economic conditions.

The rate on a typical five-year fixed mortgage surged past 6% for the first time in 12 years on Thursday.

And on Wednesday, the two-year fixed-rate mortgage also breached 6% for the first time in 14 years.

HSBC, Santander and Virgin Money are among the lending giants that have withdrawn products from the market for new borrowers since the Government unveiled its mini-budget that prompted turmoil in the financial markets.

The topic MREL was also reportedly raised – referring to the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities, a post-2008 financial crisis measure that was brought in to protect customers against the collapse of smaller banks.

Some experts have debated the possibility that the MREL requirements stifle growth, particularly among challenger banks, and need to be reformed.

It comes amid growing concerns that lenders could be hit by a wave of homeowners defaulting on their mortgages, leaving them with bigger debts on their balance sheets.

Prime Minister Liz Truss repeated her claim that global factors are ultimately to blame for rising interest rates.

Speaking to broadcasters at the European Political Community in Prague, Ms Truss was asked about rising mortgage rates, a credit-rating agency downgrading the UK and the Bank of England’s description of the Chancellor’s role in contributing to recent market issues.

Ms Truss said: “We’re facing a very, very difficult economic situation. We have rising energy prices and we have rising interest rates around the world. The Federal Reserve has raised its interest rates to 4%.”

She added: “What we’re doing as a Government is first of all making sure that people aren’t facing gargantuan energy bills this winter. People were facing bills of up to £6,000.

“We’re now making sure that the typical household doesn’t pay more than £2,500. We’re also reducing people’s taxes, helping grow the economy, but of course these are difficult times.

“And that’s why it’s important I’m here in Prague making sure we’re working with our international partners to deal with these very real issues which ultimately have been caused by (Vladimir) Putin’s war in Ukraine.”

