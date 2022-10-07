Safety Commissioner Bill published which aims to ‘give patients a voice’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Legislation to establish an independent commissioner to promote the welfare of patients has been published.

Plans outlined in the Patient Safety Commissioner Bill aim to see the health sector held to account when tackling concerns from patients.

All healthcare providers will be covered by the legislation, including the NHS and NHS-contracted and independent providers.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the Bill, if approved by the Scottish Parliament, will give patients a voice to air their concerns.

Patient feedback will be analysed, with the safety data shared by NHS boards to identify and recommend improvements.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the move will see health providers held to account (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The safety commissioner will be independent from the Scottish Government and the health sector.

Where necessary, the commissioner will lead formal investigations into potential systemic safety issues, with powers to require information is shared with it.

Mr Yousaf said the proposals will tackle potential complacency as the sector aims to drive up standards.

He said: “We have made great progress in patient safety in Scotland’s health service in recent years, but when it comes to this issue it’s crucial that we are not complacent, and that we work together to continually drive up standards.

“That is why we have introduced this legislation, which aims to make sure the voices of people using health services are heard and their concerns acted on with the creation (of) a champion, independent of the NHS or Government, who will look out for the safety of people getting healthcare in Scotland.

“It is vitally important that patients have a voice and a place to turn to if they have concerns about the safety of their care, and this Bill will help to ensure that continues to be the case.”