Veterans’ fund opens to prioritise cost-of-living support for ex-military

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Veterans’ fund opens to prioritise cost-of-living support for ex-military

By Press Association
October 7, 2022, 12:18 pm Updated: October 8, 2022, 9:12 am
Justice and Veterans Secretary Keith Brown said the fund will focus on the cost-of-living crisis this year. (Lesley Martin/PA)
Justice and Veterans Secretary Keith Brown said the fund will focus on the cost-of-living crisis this year. (Lesley Martin/PA)

A support fund to help Scottish veterans through the cost-of-living crisis has reopened for new bids.

The Scottish Veterans Fund (SVF) aims to prevent disadvantage as a result of military service.

The Scottish Government launched the fund in 2008, and it has supported 200 individual projects, receiving more than £2.3 million.

Annual funding was more than doubled to £500,000, with individual projects now able to bid for up to £50,000 a year.

Bids for the fund are assessed by an independent panel which is selected and chaired by the Scottish Veterans Commissioner, with applications due to close on November 19.

Keith Brown, Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Veterans, said: “Scotland’s veterans community has given a great deal to society and it is right that we do all we can to provide the best possible care and support when they return to civilian life.

“It is important that the fund responds to issues that veterans are currently facing and this year we are looking to support projects that will help veterans and their families through the cost-of-living crisis.

“We will continue to target projects that provide new and innovative approaches to aiding our veteran community.

“In particular, bids that promote collaboration within and between the veterans’ charity sector and other non-veterans’ organisations, as well as support for early service leavers, are being prioritised.”

Scottish Veterans’ Commissioner Susie Hamilton, who chairs the independent panel that assesses bids for the fund, said: “I am delighted to see the continuation of this support to those leaving the service, veterans and their families.

“The priorities of supporting vulnerable early service leavers and those most affected by the current cost crisis are particularly welcome and important in the current difficult circumstances.

“Organisations working together can produce a powerful impact, so I hope to see collaboration and partnerships feature in this year’s applications.

“We all benefit when veterans and their families are able to prosper after military service and I look forward to seeing the range of bids that will be put forward to help make that happen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Prime Minister Liz Truss (PA)
Truss makes case for increasing energy production amid criticism of winter plans
A woman showing signs of depression. (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Women ‘more anxious about bills and depressed about cost of living’
The cost of energy has soared over the last year (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
Insolvencies rise as companies worry about energy bills
Sir David Amess MP was killed while meeting constituents (Chris McAndrew/PA)
MSPs to be offered protection from online abuse
Simon Coveney said the protocol was working despite not being fully implemented (Brian Lawless/PA)
Coveney: Varadkar was ‘stating a fact’ that NI Protocol is a little too strict
Average fixed mortgage rates are continuing to climb, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk, pushing up costs for borrowers (David Cheskin/PA)
Fixed mortgage rates continue to climb above 6% as choice of products improves
HMS Prince Of Wales (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales suffers new technical problem
Three reports commissioned by the taskforce highlighted gender inequality in the classroom and other learning settings (Danny Lawson/PA)
Education Secretary to lead efforts to tackle gender inequality in schools
The Patient Safety Commissioner Bill aims to give a voice to patients who have concerns about their care (PA)
Safety Commissioner Bill published which aims to ‘give patients a voice’
The vessels are due to arrive in 2023 and early 2024 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Auditor General ponders new ferry inquiry after revelations

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
2
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree
The Loch Frisa docks in Craignure, Mull. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Whisky barrels over children? CalMac timetable cautiously accepted by Mull and Iona users, but…
Children from across Scotland illustrated Archie Foundation's colourful new book. This image is by Maisie at St Cyrus Primary, Aberdeenshire.
GALLERY: Archie Foundation mascot is brought to life in new book illustrated by local…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie looks to Ryan Duncan example during Peterhead loan spell
The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…

Editor's Picks