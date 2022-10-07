Insolvencies rise as companies worry about energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Insolvencies rise as companies worry about energy bills

By Press Association
October 7, 2022, 1:08 pm
The cost of energy has soared over the last year (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
Nearly a quarter of small businesses say that energy prices are their main concerns as insolvencies spiked to their highest level since the wake of the financial crisis.

The number of companies going insolvent in England and Wales has been rising since last year, and hit 5,629 in the second quarter of 2022.

When adjusting for the season, this pushed insolvencies to their highest level since the third quarter of 2009, amid the global financial crisis.

The rise has come after businesses were protected from insolvencies during the pandemic due to Government rule changes.

These rules were only temporary and were later reversed, paving the way for many collapses in the wake of the crisis.

Now businesses are facing a whole new set of challenges as their costs rise and under-pressure shoppers cut back their spending.

“Several factors are likely to have played a role in the recent rise in insolvencies, such as persistently high energy prices, difficulties in meeting debt obligations, rising costs of raw materials, and supply chain disruptions,” the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

A survey by the statisticians found that 23% of businesses said that energy prices are their main concern in early October. This compared to 15% in February when bills had already been rising.

The survey also found that businesses with between 10 and 49 employees were the most worried about energy. Around 27% said that this was their primary concern.

“The price of energy is likely to remain a key concern for businesses, especially during winter months when energy usage for many businesses increases,” the ONS said.

Two weeks ago the Government announced a new programme to help businesses with their energy costs.

Under it, businesses will get some of their runaway energy costs covered by the Government.

Although it did not draw a direct link between bills and insolvencies, the ONS showed that the accommodation and food service sector saw unusually high levels of both.

Nearly 41% of respondents from the sector said that energy was their biggest worry, and 611 insolvencies were recorded in the second quarter – the highest since records began in 2012.

