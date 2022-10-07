Women ‘more anxious about bills and depressed about cost of living’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Women ‘more anxious about bills and depressed about cost of living’

By Press Association
October 7, 2022, 1:18 pm
A woman showing signs of depression. (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
A woman showing signs of depression. (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Women feel more anxious about paying bills and household costs and depressed about the cost-of-living crisis than men, a survey suggests.

The cost-of-living crunch is having a disproportionate impact on women’s mental health, the British Psychological Society (BPS) warned.

YouGov polled 2,006 adults in Britain between September 6 and 7 for the charity, which represents psychologists in the UK.

It found that 61% of women said they were more anxious about paying bills than they were a year ago, compared with 47% of men.

Three in 10 women said money worries were making them feel depressed, against 26% of men.

Women were more likely to worry about affording household costs over the coming year, including energy bills (77% of women and 65% of men).

The BPS is joining a host of organisations and politicians calling for the Government to increase benefits in line with inflation.

Julia Faulconbridge, a chartered psychologist and member of the BPS’s division of clinical psychology, said: “We know women often shoulder more of the childcare and home responsibilities, and are more likely to be in low-paid and insecure work, increasing their chances of being hit by rising prices, and subsequently experiencing greater anxiety, stress and worry.

“There is a clear causal link between living in poverty and mental health difficulties.

“We know that the stress of raising a family in poverty can have a huge impact on parents’ mental health, and that poverty is one of the major risk factors for the development of mental and physical health problems in children.

“This is magnified in a single-parent household, which is why we urgently need the Government to confirm they will support those who need it most by uprating benefits in line with inflation.”

The Government has not ruled out a real-terms cut to benefits, with reports suggesting payments could instead be raised in line with the average rise in earnings.

A decision is expected in November, to come into effect in April.

